HOOPESTON — GCMS outlasted St. Thomas More 55-53 to earn a trip to its second-straight Class 2A regional championship in Hoopeston on Wednesday night.

Falcons junior Bryce Barnes scored a game-high 18 points, but it was junior classmates Connor Birky and Ben Freehill who knocked down big shots to propel GCMS into the final.

“When our big guys aren’t getting in a groove, it’s nice for our guards to penetrate and get easy buckets,” Barnes said. “It takes pressure off us.”

In the opening quarter, Birky knocked down two three-pointers to help the Falcons keep pace with the Sabres, which had jumped out to a 6-2 advantage.

Despite the Falcons success from beyond the arc (four first-half three-point field goals), STM kept things close throughout the night. While GCMS extended the lead to as many as 12 points in the second half, the Sabres kept punching back.

“This team has never quit all year,” Sabres coach Matt Kelley said. “We’ve been in holes before. I expected them to come back.”

STM senior Noah Herr converted on a triple at the end of the third quarter to bring the underdog Sabres within striking distance, 45-40.

That momentum lasted into the beginning of the fourth when Herr connected on the first shot of the period to make it a one-score difference.

With Barnes and senior Mitch McNutt struggling from both the field and free-throw line, Freehill connected on two shots from the paint. Those two field goals were important, as GCMS made only three shots in the final eight minutes.

Nevertheless, the Falcons advance to face Monticello in the regional championship in Hoopeston on Friday night.

“It being so loud in here for a semifinal game is nice because when it comes to Friday, it’s going to be (even) louder,” Barnes said. “We have to know how to play in this environment, and (tonight) is going to help us.

“We know we didn’t play our best, but coming out with a win is fantastic.”

GCMS 55, St. Thomas More 53

STM 12 12 16 13 -- 53

GCMS 16 14 15 10 -- 55

St. Thomas More (11-17)

Jake Sellett 1-0-3, Bryson Lee 0-2-2, Riley Morris 4-2-12, Nick Fruehling 5-2-14, Alec Blomberg 4-1-9, Noah Herr 6-0-13. Totals 20-7-53.

GCMS (25-3)

Lane Short 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 3-0-6, Mitch McNutt 5-0-13, Connor Birky 3-2-10, Ryland Holt 4-0-8, Bryce Barnes 7-4-18. Totals 22-6-53.

3-pointers -- St. Thomas More 6 (Morris, Fruehling 2, Sellett, Herr). GCMS 5 (McNutt 3, Birky 2).