PBL boys basketball team's season ends with loss to Monticello in IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional semifinals

PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) goes up for a layup attempt during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional semifinal game against Monticello.

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team knew it had a tall task to face as it played in the IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional semifinals against the No. 6-ranked 2A team in Monticello.

The Panthers hung tough in Tuesday's semifinals game as they ended the first and second quarters with one-score deficits, but the Sages eventually pulled away with a 56-45 victory.

"I'm proud of the way they played tonight. It's always tough to end the season, but that's the way you want to go out – losing to a really good team giving your all-out effort," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “Our kids did a really good job tonight of trusting the game plan and executing it. They were strong with the ball, and we knocked down shots when we had opportunities to. We took them down to the wire, so I'm proud of our kids' effort."

***

For the first three minutes of the game, PBL had the upper hand.

After Benton Singleton tallied a bucket for the first two points of the game for Monticello (23-1), Drake Schrodt drained a 3-pointer to give PBL a 3-2 lead with 7:34 remaining in the first quarter.

Johnny Dawson made a game-tying free throw before Mason Ecker made another trey to put PBL ahead 6-3 with 6:02 left in the first quarter.

Calvin Fisher made a basket for Monticello before tallying two more points with another bucket to give the Sages a 7-6 lead with 4:44 left in the first quarter.

With less than four minutes remaining in the quarter, Fisher scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend Monticello's lead to 9-6. However, an offensive rebound by Busboom led to a game-tying 3-pointer by Austin Gooden.

An offensive rebound grabbed by the Sages led to a basket by Singleton that gave Monticello an 11-9 lead, but Tyler Pichon then assisted Jake Rich on a bucket that tied the game at 11-11.

Singleton made a go-ahead bucket to make the score 13-11 as the first quarter came to an end.

Both teams were held scoreless for the first minute-and-a-half of the second quarter before a 3-pointer by Austin Sanders gave PBL a 14-13 lead with 6:27 remaining in the quarter.

After Dawson made a jump shot to give Monticello a 15-14 lead, a basket by Coy made the score 16-15 in favor of the Panthers.

From there, the Sages went on a 6-0 run as Fisher scored a basket with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the second quarter before tallying another bucket on a layup with 3:46 left in the quarter.

Dawson then stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup with 2:57 left in the second quarter to extend Monticello's lead to 21-16.

The Panthers bounced back with a 5-0 run, starting with a three-point play by Gooden that cut PBL's deficit to 21-19 with 2:45 remaining in the second quarter.

Schrodt then assisted Ecker on a fastbreak layup that tied the game at 21-21.

With 2:38 left in the second quarter, Luke Stokowski converted on a three-point play as he made a basket while being fouled by Gooden, giving Monticello a 24-21.

From there, however, the Sages would be held scoreless for the rest of the second quarter as a jump shot by Gooden with 58 seconds left in the quarter made the halftime score 24-23.

“We wanted to try to limit their scores in the paint. They do a really good job of flashing, cutting and sharing the basketball. We wanted to make sure we were patient on offense. We wanted to keep the score somewhere in the 40s or 50s just to give ourselves a chance if we make enough shots," Schonauer said.

"Our kids did a really good job tonight. We got good looks. We handled their pressure. We knocked down shots. They've just got some seniors who are very experienced and who made big shots when they needed to down the stretch.”

***

Stokowski made a basket off an assist from Dawson before Singleton tallied another bucket to extend Monticello's lead to 28-23 early in the third quarter.

Ecker made a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 28-26. After Fisher drained a trey to make the score 31-26, Ecker made another 3-point shot to cut the Panthers' deficit back to two points at 31-29 with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter.

A basket by Schrodt then tied the game at 31-31 with 4:45 left in the quarter.

“If you're going to upset a team, you've got to be able to knock down shots from the perimeter and hope the ball bounces your way a couple of times, and we did a good job," Schonauer said. "We executed our game plan. We knocked down shots. They just made a few more than us tonight. We didn't catch those breaks that you need to upset a really good basketball team.”

The Sages ended the third quarter on a 9-0 run.

Singleton made a basket to give Monticello a 33-31 lead before Dawson extended the advantage to 35-31 with a jump shot.

A blocked shot by Monticello's defense then led to a transition layup made by Fisher with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter. Fisher then made a 3-pointer that extended Monticello's lead to 40-31.

With a game-high 21 points at the game's end, Fisher surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

“Calvin's a very good basketball player. He really carried them offensively tonight. He and Dawson made big shots down the stretch. They never really let us get back into where we had a a one- or two-possession game late," Schonauer said.

"That's what seniors with a lot of experience do – they carry their team during tough times – but our kids did a really good job of putting pressure on them and forcing them to make plays. They beat us, but we made them work to beat us.”

Thirteen seconds into the fourth quarter, a pass from Sanders led to Gooden getting a chance at the free-throw line as he made two free throws to cut the Panthers' deficit to 40-33. A basket by Dawson made the score 42-33 with 7:33 left in the fourth quarter before Sanders made a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 42-36.

Two free throws by Dawson with 6:29 remaining and another foul shot by Stokowski with six minutes left extended Monticello's lead to 45-36.

With 5:29 remaining, Schrodt made a 3-pointer to cut the Panthers' deficit to 45-39. A fadeaway jumper by Dawson and two free throws by Fisher extended the Sages' lead to 49-39 with 3:10 left in the game.

Busboom scored on a layup with 2:31 remaining to make the score 49-41 before Dawson tallied two points on a driving layup to extend Monticello's lead to 51-41.

Gooden made two free throws with 1:48 left in the game to cut PBL's deficit to 51-43. Dawson made a foul shot with 1:19 remaining and Cameron Dyson extended the Sages' lead to 53-43 with another shot from the charity stripe.

Schrodt made a basket with 50 seconds left in the game to cut PBL's deficit to 53-45. Singleton then scored on a layup with 47 seconds remaining before Fisher made a free throw to conclude the scoring at 56-45.

Along with Fisher's 21 points, Dawson and Singleton each scored in double figures for the Sages as well with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

***

The Panthers will graduate three seniors, including starter Pichon and Sanders, who finished Tuesday's game with six points.

“I love our three seniors," Schonauer said. "Tyler and Austin really took on huge new roles this year having to handle the ball more and score with the basketball more.”

Brady Barfield will graduate as well.

“Brady is the epitome of a great teammate," Schonauer said. "He would do anything for his teammates. It's a tough position, sometimes, when you don't get that much playing time, but that kid's positive. I love being around him. He's supportive of his teammates – all he wanted to do was see our guys win and be successful, and you need guys like that in order to have a successful program.”

Three PBL players finished in double figures on Tuesday.

Gooden, who will be a senior next year, led the Panthers (14-13) in scoring with 12 points while fellow senior-to-be Ecker had 11 points and junior-to-be Schrodt had 10 points.

Senior-to-be Rich and juniors-to-be Coy and Busboom each added two points.

“Guys got a lot of experience this year," Schonauer said. “I like what we've got coming back. Other teams have guys coming back, so now it kind of gets into how hard we are willing to work on our own in the weight room and in the gym in the next 6-7 months to continue to develop and get better.

"We'll see because that's what it's going to take for these guys to get to the next level. Other teams are going to get better. Other guys are going to work hard and improve, so we've got to make sure we keep on getting better as well.”

***

Schonauer took some time during his postgame interview with the Ford County Record's sports editor to thank him and WPXN Radio in Paxton for their coverage of the boys basketball team.

“Our kids are in a rare situation, in a small community like this, to get the coverage that they get tonight," Schonauer said. "I know they appreciate it, and I really do, too.”

Schonauer also thanked his coaching staff, which includes assistant coaches Tom Rubarts, Blake Bodine and Quinton Hatfill.

“Those guys spend a lot of time away from their loved ones and invest a lot of time into these kids," Schonauer said. "They're kind of behind the scenes doing a lot of the grunt work, and so I'm very appreciative of them, and I'm sure they'd like to thank their significant others, too, because they're spending a lot of time away from their wives and girlfriends – on the road, early-morning practices and late night.

"My wife and family are very supportive. I know my wife does a lot when I'm not around, so I appreciate her letting me follow my passion here while she stays home with the kids on some late nights.”

Monticello 56, PBL 45

PBL 11 12 8 14 -- 45

MON 13 11 16 16 -- 56

PBL (14-13)

Trey VanWinkle 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 4-0-10, Mason Ecker 4-0-11, Tyler Pichon 0-0-0, Colton Coy 1-0-2, Austin Gooden 3-5-12, Austin Sanders 2-0-6, Dalton Busboom 1-0-2, Jake Rich 1-0-2. Totals 16-5-45.

Monticello (23-1)

Devin Graham 0-0-0, Alek Bundy 0-0-0, Calvin Fisher 8-3-21, Noah Wright 0-0-0, Luke Stokowski 2-2-6, Benton Singleton 6-0-12, Johnny Dawson 6-4-16, Cameron Dyson 0-1-1. Totals 22-10-56

3-pointers -- PBL 8 (Ecker 3, Sanders 2, Schrodt 2, Gooden). Monticello 2 (Fisher 2).