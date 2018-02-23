GCMS boys basketball player Mitch McNutt advances to sectional round of IHSA Three-Point Showdown

HOOPESTON -- Mitch McNutt of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team will shoot in the sectional round of the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown.
McNutt made 11 treys at Friday's showdown in the Hoopeston Area Regional, held prior to the regional title game.
He will shoot in the sectional round at Maroa-Forsyth prior to its sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. McNutt will be joined by Monticello's Ryan Reeder, who made 12 3-pointers, and St. Thomas More's Jake Sellett (11) and Hoopeston Area's Graham Eighner (10-6).
Eighner, teammate Ryan Drayer and GCMS's Ben Freehill each made 10 3-pointers in the first round to force a tiebreaker for the fourth and final sectional-qualifying spot. Eighner made six treys in the tiebreaker to earn the fourth spot while Freehill and Drayer each made five 3-pointers in the tiebreaker.
GCMS's Connor Birky (seven 3-pointers) and Bryce Barnes (five treys) also participated in Friday's regional round.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Colton Coy (five), Trey VanWinkle (four), Tanner Coe (four) and Brady Barfield (four) each participated in the Three-Point Showdown's regional round in Hoopeston as well.
IHSA Class 2A
THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN
At Hoopeston
Ryan Reeder (Monticello) 12*; Mitch McNutt (GCMS) 11*; Jake Sellett (St. Thomas More) 11*; Graham Eighner (Hoopeston Area) 10-6*; Ben Freehill (GCMS) 10-5; Ryan Drayer (Hoopeston Area) 10-5; Riley Morris (St. Thomas More) 9; Drew Reifsteck (Bismarck-Henning) 8; Brayden Bouse (Hoopeston Area) 8; Cameron Douglass (Bismarck-Henning) 7; Connor Birky (GCMS) 7; Avery McConkey (Bismarck-Henning) 7; David Alexander (Monticello) 6; Colton Coy (PBL) 5; Bryce Barnes (GCMS) 5; Lucas Hofer (Hoopeston Area) 5; Wyatt Edwards (Bismarck-Henning) 5; Brady Barfield (PBL) 4; Tanner Coe (PBL) 4; Trey VanWinkle (PBL) 4; Ethan Johns (Monticello) 4; Cole Jones (St. Thomas More) 4; Cameron Dyson (Monticello) 3.
* -- advancing to sectionals
