GCMS boys basketball player Mitch McNutt advances to sectional round of IHSA Three-Point Showdown

Fri, 02/23/2018 - 8:51pm | The Ford County Record
IHSA Three-Point Showdown (at Hoopeston Area)
IHSA Three-Point Showdown (at Hoopeston Area)
From left, Ryan Reeder (Monticello), Jake Sellett (St. Thomas More), Mitch McNutt (GCMS) Graham Eighner (Hoopeston Area) are recognized as the four shooters in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown at the Hoopeston Area Regional who advance to the sectional round.
HOOPESTON -- Mitch McNutt of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team will shoot in the sectional round of the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown.
 
McNutt made 11 treys at Friday's showdown in the Hoopeston Area Regional, held prior to the regional title game.
 
He will shoot in the sectional round at Maroa-Forsyth prior to its sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. McNutt will be joined by Monticello's Ryan Reeder, who made 12 3-pointers, and St. Thomas More's Jake Sellett (11) and Hoopeston Area's Graham Eighner (10-6).
 
Eighner, teammate Ryan Drayer and GCMS's Ben Freehill each made 10 3-pointers in the first round to force a tiebreaker for the fourth and final sectional-qualifying spot. Eighner made six treys in the tiebreaker to earn the fourth spot while Freehill and Drayer each made five 3-pointers in the tiebreaker.
 
GCMS's Connor Birky (seven 3-pointers) and Bryce Barnes (five treys) also participated in Friday's regional round. 
 
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Colton Coy (five), Trey VanWinkle (four), Tanner Coe (four) and Brady Barfield (four) each participated in the Three-Point Showdown's regional round in Hoopeston as well.
 
IHSA Class 2A
THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN
At Hoopeston 
Ryan Reeder (Monticello) 12*; Mitch McNutt (GCMS) 11*; Jake Sellett (St. Thomas More) 11*; Graham Eighner (Hoopeston Area) 10-6*; Ben Freehill (GCMS) 10-5; Ryan Drayer (Hoopeston Area) 10-5; Riley Morris (St. Thomas More) 9; Drew Reifsteck (Bismarck-Henning) 8; Brayden Bouse (Hoopeston Area) 8; Cameron Douglass (Bismarck-Henning) 7; Connor Birky (GCMS) 7; Avery McConkey (Bismarck-Henning) 7; David Alexander (Monticello) 6; Colton Coy (PBL) 5; Bryce Barnes (GCMS) 5; Lucas Hofer (Hoopeston Area) 5; Wyatt Edwards (Bismarck-Henning) 5; Brady Barfield (PBL) 4; Tanner Coe (PBL) 4; Trey VanWinkle (PBL) 4; Ethan Johns (Monticello) 4; Cole Jones (St. Thomas More) 4; Cameron Dyson (Monticello) 3.
* -- advancing to sectionals

