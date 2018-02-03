GCMS's Mitch McNutt advances to state-final round of IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown

GCMS's Mitch McNutt shoots in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown Friday at the Maroa-Forsyth Sectional.

MAROA -- Mitch McNutt added another notch to his senior year at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

After leading the GCMS football team to an IHSA Class 2A state championship and signing his letter of intent to play football for the University of Illinois with preferred walk-on status, McNutt helped the GCMS boys basketball team to a Heart of Illinois Conference title and a 25-4 record.

On Friday, McNutt advanced to the state-final competition of the IHSA Three-Point Showdown through the IHSA Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional.

McNutt made 10 3-pointers in the sectional round to earn one of four state-qualifying spots.

"It's just another thing that I can look forward to in my high school career," McNutt said.

It was not the first time McNutt shot at Maroa, as he qualified for the Three-Point Showdown's sectional round at the high school during his freshman year. He did not advance that year.

"I choked here, actually," McNutt said. "I shot yesterday after school to warm up a little bit and get my shot better. I came in and shot my normal shot."

McNutt will be joined at state next weekend by Oakwood's Chase Vinson, Riley Baker of St. Joseph-Ogden and Heyworth's Colin McCubbins.

Vinson made 12 3-pointers while Baker drained 10 treys. McCubbins and Bloomington Central Catholic's Austyn Ellison each made nine 3-point shots to force a tiebreaker round.

McCubbins made six treys in the tiebreaker round to Ellison's five.

McNutt, Vinson, Baker and McCubbins will be at Carver Arena in Peoria on Thursday, March 8.

The 2A preliminary round will start at 5 p.m. Thursday.

IHSA Class 2A

THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN

At Maroa

Chase Vinson (Oakwood) 12*; Mitch McNutt (GCMS) 10*; Riley Baker (St. Joseph-Ogden) 10*; Colin McCubbins (Heyworth) 9-6*; Austyn Ellison (Bloomington Central Catholic) 9-5; Jayden Cox (Oakwood) 8; Brayden VonLanken (Tuscola) 8; Jake Sellett (St. Thomas More) 8; Logan Ovall (Georgetown-Ridge Farm) 7; Brock Ward (Tri-Valley) 7; Ryan Reeder (Monticello) 7; Jordan Brooks (St. Joseph-Ogden) 7; Tanner Dawson (Warrensburg-Latham) 6; Jared Stevens (Villa Grove/Heritage) 6; Jeremy Witten (Heyworth) 6; Graham Eighner (Hoopeston Area) 5.

* -- advancing to state