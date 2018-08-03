GCMS boys basketball player Mitch McNutt advances to final round of IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown's state tournament

PEORIA -- Mitch McNutt of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team is advancing to the final round of the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown's state tournament.

McNutt made 11 3-pointers in the preliminary round on Thursday. Demarcus Williams of Chicago Collins Academy, Billy Samano of Niles Northridge Prep and Colin McCubbins of Heyworth each made 10 treys to join McNutt in the final round.

The foursome will shoot in the final round at approximately 7 p.m. Friday.

IHSA Class 2A

THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN

At Carver Arena, Peoria

Preliminary round

Mitch McNutt (GCMS) 11; Demarcus Williams (Chicago Collins Academy) 10; Billy Samano (Niles Northridge Prep) 10; Colin McCubbins (Heyworth) 10; Dylan Smith (El Paso-Gridley) 9; Cody Sanderson (Fulton) 9; Spencer Yoggerst (Riverton) 9; Chase Vinson (Oakwood) 9; Riley Baker (St. Joseph-Ogden 9; Micah Schnyders (Palos Heights Chicago Christian) 9; Brock Nelson (Greenville) 9; Ahmed Manzoor (Niles Northridge Prep) 9; Brayden Peterson (Mt. Carmel) 9; Anthony Quinn (Watseka) 9; Jimon Hall (Chicago Collins Academy) 8; Terry Pelczynski (Nashville) 8; Noah Lindenberg (Rockford Christian) 8; Caleb Uselton (Manito Midwest Central) 7; Cale Powell (Lawrenceville) 7; John "Jack" McNabola (Chicago F.W. Parker) 7; Chase Selby (Johnston City) 7; Michael DiCostanzo (Chicago Latin) 6; Trayvon Atteberry (Petersburg PORTA) 6; Jakob Foltz (Savanna West Carroll) 6; Carson Burtis (Harrisburg) 5; Chance Black (Robinson) 5; Gavin Grace (Braidwood Reed-Custer) 5; Eddie Skipper (Chicago Marshall) 5; Xavier Cortez (Aledo Mercer County) 5; Michael Gregory (Chicago Marshall) 4; Nicholas Kelley (Monmouth-Roseville) 3.