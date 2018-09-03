GCMS boys basketball players Bryce Barnes, Ryland Holt named to IBCA Class 1A/2A All-State teams

GIBSON CITY -- Bryce Barnes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Class 1A/2A All-State second team.
Teammate Ryland Holt was named to the fourth team.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
ILLINOIS BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 1A/2A All-State Team
First team
Owen Landwehr, Annawan; Andrew Morrissey, Winnebago; Trevor Voss, Payson-Seymour; Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview; Calvin Fisher, Monticello; Jake Wolfe, Aurora Christian; Lamar Lillard, Momence; Markese Jacobs, Chicago Uplift; Jake Parr, Anna-Jonesboro; Grant Jausel, Pinckneyville; Braden Webb, Goreville; Dannie Smith, Orr; Raikwon Drake, Orr; George Conditt, Corliss; Ty Mosley, Orr.
Second team
Joe Thursby, Niles Northridge Prep; Will Wolfe, Aurora Christian; Fred Cleveland, Leo; Chase Adams, Orr; Kyle Ottens, Milledgeville; Ty Waller, Winnebago; Bryce Barnes, GCMS; Isaiah Bond, Decatur St. Teresa; Jack Gilmore, Bloomington Central Catholic; Toraze Dobbs, Chicago Uplift; J.C. Moll, Pinckneyville; Isaiah Saulsberry, Harrisburg; Dylan Patrick, Newark; Jack Halverson, Peotone; Levi Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Third team
Devon House, Sterling Newman; Jonah Hopper, North Greene; Benji Eaker, Auburn; Ben Buresh, Annawan; Jordan Brooks, St. Joseph-Ogden; Justin Myers, Ridgeview; James Morris, BCC; Lamarius Lillard, Momence; Prentiss Alexander, Michele Clark; Damarius Taylor, Cairo; Malcolm Miller, Shelbyville; Alex Deters, Effingham St. Anthony; Hunter Ottensmier, Trenton Wesclin; Brayden Stipp, Mt. Carmel; Austyn Ellison, BCC; Terell Walker, Peoria Quest; Luke Richards, Casey-Westfield; Logan Dothey, West Hancock; Neal Scheuermann, Dee-Mack; Devin Yocum, Bushnell-Prairie; Luke Hensler, Okawville.
Fourth team
Luke Stokowski, Monticello; Anwone Lampkin, Chicago Wells; Carter Sabol, Nokomis; Layne Boyer, East Dubuque; Connor Heaton, Moweaqua Central A&M; Ryan Radloff, Dieterich; Tanner Sussebach, Brown County; Taaj Davis, Aurora Christian; Zach Thompson, Triopia; Justin Myers, Ridgeview; Tate Eller, Heyworth; Austin Rager, Mt. Carmel; Braden Attebury, Eldorado; Eric Kremer, Teutopolis; Javion May, Hope Academy; Mitchell Stevenson, Altamont; Blake Castonguay, Watseka; Ryland Holt, GCMS; Bryson Bultman, Nashville; Walker Sandschafer, Robinson; Joel Niermann, Pleasant Plains.
Special mention
Tyson Magee, Cumberland; Nick Cohorst, Newton; Adam Levitt, St. Anthony; Lee Hardiek, Teutopolis; Callaway Campton, Dieterich; Vince Lenzi, Elmwood; Nathan Wozniak, Gardner-South Wilmington; Tyler Siever, Carlyle; Colton Schutt, Yorkville Christian; Travis Black, Carmi; Jayzale O'Neal, Wayne City; Trenton Brown, Flora; Dawson Yates, Pinckneyville; Joe Gustafson, Warrensburg-Latham; Charles Neal, Webber; Jackson Porter, Illini West; Jack Snook, Ottawa Marquette; Dawson Yates, Pinckneyville; Brant Vanaman, Spring Valley Hall; Jacob Thompson, Milford; Andrew Barnett, Rock Island Alleman; Travis Williams, Sterling Newman; Hunter Scherman, East Dubuque; Trenton Brown, Flora; Zach Pringle, Havana; Darian Drake, Brown County; Karson Huels, Waterloo Gibault; Jarius Ingram, Warrensburg-Latham; Brendan Conroy, Northridge Prep; Luke Yoder, BCC; Jeremy Durdan, Flanagan-Cornell; Johnny Dawson, Monticello; Ezra Schaal, Decatur LSA; Blaize Cobb-Griffin, Salt Fork; Daniel Alston, Judah Christian; Nolan Govig, Indian Creek; Ben Versluys, Elgin Westminster; Grant Primer, Deerfield; Brandon Orange, Timothy Christian; Brent McKnight, Morgan Park Academy; Javari McClendon, Hope Academy; Jacob Thompson, Milford; Malik Marshell, Rockford Christian; DaChaun Anderson, Leo; A.J. Franklin, Elgin St. Edwards; Cam Scott, Illini Bluffs; Blake McKay, Woodlawn; Travis Williams, Sterling Newman.
