GCMS's Mitch McNutt makes four treys in final round of IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown state tournament

PEORIA -- Mitch McNutt of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team made four 3-pointers in the final round of the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown's state tournament.
Colin McCubbins of Heyworth won the 2A championship by making 10 treys. He will shoot in the King of the Hill competition on Saturday, March 17.
Billy Samano of Niles Northridge Prep made seven 3-pointers while Demarcus Williams of Chicago Collins Academy drained six treys.
IHSA Class 2A
THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN
At Carver Arena, Peoria
Final round
Colin McCubbins (Heyworth) 10; Billy Samano (Niles Northridge Prep) 7; Demarcus Williams (Chicago Collins Academy) 6; Mitch McNutt (GCMS) 4.
