SVC-HOIC All-Star basketball games to take place Saturday, March 17

GIBSON CITY -- WGCY Radio in Gibson City will host the Sangamon Valley Conference/Heart of Illinois Conference All-Star basketball games on Saturday, March 17, at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
The girls' game will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys' contest. Before the girls' game, the Eureka girls basketball team will be recognized for its state tournament appearance.
There will be a dunk contest held between the girls' and boys' games. Prior to the start of the boys' game, the Ridgeview and Deer Creek-Mackinaw boys' teams will be recognized for their super-sectional appearances.
WGCY Radio will also introduce Illinois Basketball Coaches Association inductees from all SVC and HOIC schools.
SVC-HOIC ALL-STAR ROSTERS
HOIC BOYS
Will Dooley, LeRoy; Neal Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Mitch McNutt, GCMS; Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview; Justin Myers, Ridgeview; Tate Eller, Heyworth; Jaden Jones-Watkins, Fisher; Aaron Steiner, El Paso-Gridley; Logan Pflederer, Tremont; Clayton Leipold, Tri-Valley.
Coaches -- Ryan Tompkins, GCMS; Rodney Keller, Ridgeview; Nathaniel Meiss, El Paso-Gridley.
SVC BOYS
Andrew Boudreau, Clifton Central; Austin Boudreau, Clifton Central; Tanner Benoit, Cissna Park; Morgan Fritz, Dwight; Austin Saathoff, Iroquois West; Woodrow Hubbard, Momence; Lamar Lillard, Momence; Tyler Pichon, PBL; Austin Sanders, PBL; Carson Anderson, South Newton; Brody Derflinger, South Newton; Jay Hammel, South Newton.
Coach -- Kevin Long, Cissna Park
HOIC GIRLS
Tessa Leman, Eureka; Natalie Bardwell, Eureka; Aubrey Staton, El Paso-Gridley; Stephanie Brown, Heyworth; Amber Tomlin, Heyworth; Chassidy Hays, Heyworth; Vanessa Ehnle, Tremont; Elizabeth Browns, Blue Ridge; Cheyenne Carr, El Paso-Gridley; Becca Clanton, Fisher; Megan Woltkamp, LeRoy; Raelyn Payne, Lexington; Violet Thompson, Tremont; Liberty Vollmer, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland; Alivia Spenard, Fisher; Stacia Landry, Ridgeview; Renee Hartman, Tremont; Hannah Rudsinski, Tri-Valley.
Coach -- Jerry Prina, Eureka.
SVC GIRLS
Cassidy Gerdes*, Clifton Central; Rose Ritter, Clifton Central; Ayiana Martinez, Cissna Park; Olivia Powell, Cissna Park; Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park; Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park; Rachel Carney, Iroquois West; Meara Tilstra, Iroquois West; Matti Lanie, Momence; Ariana Gentzler, PBL; Liberty Jamison, PBL; Valeree Johnson, PBL; Cassidi Nuckols, PBL; Summer Cramer, Watseka; Kate Norder, Watseka.
Coaches -- Barry Bauer, Watseka; Anthony Videka, Cissna Park.
* -- injured, will not play
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.