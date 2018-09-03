SVC-HOIC All-Star basketball games to take place Saturday, March 17

GIBSON CITY -- WGCY Radio in Gibson City will host the Sangamon Valley Conference/Heart of Illinois Conference All-Star basketball games on Saturday, March 17, at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

The girls' game will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys' contest. Before the girls' game, the Eureka girls basketball team will be recognized for its state tournament appearance.

There will be a dunk contest held between the girls' and boys' games. Prior to the start of the boys' game, the Ridgeview and Deer Creek-Mackinaw boys' teams will be recognized for their super-sectional appearances.

WGCY Radio will also introduce Illinois Basketball Coaches Association inductees from all SVC and HOIC schools.

SVC-HOIC ALL-STAR ROSTERS

HOIC BOYS

Will Dooley, LeRoy; Neal Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Mitch McNutt, GCMS; Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview; Justin Myers, Ridgeview; Tate Eller, Heyworth; Jaden Jones-Watkins, Fisher; Aaron Steiner, El Paso-Gridley; Logan Pflederer, Tremont; Clayton Leipold, Tri-Valley.

Coaches -- Ryan Tompkins, GCMS; Rodney Keller, Ridgeview; Nathaniel Meiss, El Paso-Gridley.

SVC BOYS

Andrew Boudreau, Clifton Central; Austin Boudreau, Clifton Central; Tanner Benoit, Cissna Park; Morgan Fritz, Dwight; Austin Saathoff, Iroquois West; Woodrow Hubbard, Momence; Lamar Lillard, Momence; Tyler Pichon, PBL; Austin Sanders, PBL; Carson Anderson, South Newton; Brody Derflinger, South Newton; Jay Hammel, South Newton.

Coach -- Kevin Long, Cissna Park

HOIC GIRLS

Tessa Leman, Eureka; Natalie Bardwell, Eureka; Aubrey Staton, El Paso-Gridley; Stephanie Brown, Heyworth; Amber Tomlin, Heyworth; Chassidy Hays, Heyworth; Vanessa Ehnle, Tremont; Elizabeth Browns, Blue Ridge; Cheyenne Carr, El Paso-Gridley; Becca Clanton, Fisher; Megan Woltkamp, LeRoy; Raelyn Payne, Lexington; Violet Thompson, Tremont; Liberty Vollmer, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland; Alivia Spenard, Fisher; Stacia Landry, Ridgeview; Renee Hartman, Tremont; Hannah Rudsinski, Tri-Valley.

Coach -- Jerry Prina, Eureka.

SVC GIRLS

Cassidy Gerdes*, Clifton Central; Rose Ritter, Clifton Central; Ayiana Martinez, Cissna Park; Olivia Powell, Cissna Park; Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park; Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park; Rachel Carney, Iroquois West; Meara Tilstra, Iroquois West; Matti Lanie, Momence; Ariana Gentzler, PBL; Liberty Jamison, PBL; Valeree Johnson, PBL; Cassidi Nuckols, PBL; Summer Cramer, Watseka; Kate Norder, Watseka.

Coaches -- Barry Bauer, Watseka; Anthony Videka, Cissna Park.

* -- injured, will not play