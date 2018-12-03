Elite Pro Lawn Goodfellas, Pippen Ain't Easy win Paxton Park District Men's Basketball League championships

Members of Elite Pro Lawn Goodfellas pose for a photo after winning the Paxton Park District's Competitive League championship on Sunday. FRONT ROW: From left, Zach Griffin, Jason Sefrhans, Mark Martin and Derek Burns. BACK ROW: From left, Mo Miller, TJ Jake, Aaron Jake, Talon Hardin, Goodfellas CEO Justin Walton, Johnnie Jones, Nick Griffin, Tico Jones.

PAXTON -- In the Competitive League championship, Elite Pro Lawn Goodfellas defeated Paxton Ready Mix 66-57 to win its second consecutive Competitive League title.

Aaron Jake and Talon Hardin led Goodfellas with 20 points apiece. Mark Martin, Nick Griffin, and Zach Griffin totaled eight points each, while Johnnie Jones chipped in two points.

Paxton Ready Mix was led in scoring by Jacob Bender with 24 points and Brandon Heyen, who tallied 15.

Goodfellas ended their championship run with an overall record of 6-6. Paxton Ready Mix finished 9-3.

In the Recreational League championship, Pippen Ain’t Easy wrapped up an undefeated season (12-0) within the Recreational League with a 52-32 victory over Shout Green (8-5).

The champions were paced with balanced scoring from Andy Leppard (15 points), Marcel Maiden (13), Jed Hasselbring (8), Cole Kincaid (6), Alex Hall (4), and Josh Rushbrook and Cole Davenport (3 each).

Jordan Glad led Shout Green in scoring with eight points. In the two semifinals earlier in the day, Pippen Ain’t Easy defeated First National Wealth Management (8-4) 56-30 while Shout Green beat One Earth Energy (9-3) 67-47.