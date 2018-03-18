PBL, GCMS basketball players participate in 2018 SVC-HOIC All-Star games

GIBSON CITY -- The Heart of Illinois Conference was well-represented at Saturday's Sangamon Valley Conference/HOIC boys' and girls' basketball all-star games.

During the two games, the Eureka girls basketball team -- whose head coach, Jerry Prina, is a 2003 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate -- was recognized for its IHSA Class 2A state tournament appearance and the Ridgeview and Deer Creek-Mackinaw were each recognized for their sectional championships.

The HOIC girls went on to defeat the SVC 60-41 while the HOIC boys won 110-47 over their SVC counterparts.

“It's great. It's just a game where you just kind of mess around. It's an all-star game, (so we'll) represent the conference," said Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball player Mitch McNutt, who scored two points for the HOIC in the boys' game. “We're a tough conference. It's good to get everybody here and meet some guys you competed against for four years. It's a great time.”

***

Out of the six representatives from PBL and GCMS at the all-star games, at least a majority of them will continue athletic careers on the collegiate level.

Liberty Jamison of the PBL girls basketball team signed her letter of intent last Thursday to continue her basketball career at Lake Land College.

“I think what's going to be the most different next year is having to play with a whole new set of teammates. I've been playing with the same girls since fifth grade, so it's just going to be a really large adjustment to new faces," Jamison said. "It's just going to be a lot different next year playing with new people.”

As of last February's senior-night game, Tyler Pichon of the PBL boys basketball team planned to continue his basketball career at Wabash College.

“I'm not going to miss those practices. They're really rough, but all in all, basketball is what made basketball really fun, so I'm definitely going to miss that," Pichon said.

McNutt signed his letter of intent to play with preferred walk-on status for the University of Illinois football team on Feb. 7 while Ariana Gentzler signed to play volleyball at Vincennes University on March 5.

“It's really weird (to know) we'll never wear a PBL jersey again," Gentzler said. "Now, we're all going our separate ways, so we probably won't be seeing each other very much. It'll be really different next year.”

As of the PBL girls basketball team's senior-night game on Feb. 1, Cassidi Nuckols' future plans are to attend a four-year college and play softball or basketball.

Austin Sanders' future plans are to major in accounting at Illinois Wesleyan.

“I'll miss (playing basketball)," Sanders said. "It always occupied my time. It kept me in line. Just being able to wear that jersey one more time was obviously a big deal to me.”

***

The senior-only basketball games, hosted by WGCY Radio in Gibson City, gave all the athletes a chance to play in their high school basketball uniforms one last time, as well as with some of their teammates for the final time.

During the girls' game, Nuckols scored two of her game-total four points on a basket with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Jamison was credited with the assist on the bucket.

“(We'll miss) playing with each other," Nuckols said. "It was just a nice experience to play with Liberty and Ariana for the last time. Just to have the jersey back on again just makes me feel like myself again.”

“It was a really good opportunity just to get out there and play with Austin (Sanders) for the final time," Pichon added. "It was really fun from that standpoint.”

It was also an opportunity for players on different teams from each conference to play as teammates.

The Watseka girls won the SVC's regular-season conference title in 2017-18, but their lone loss prior to the postseason was to PBL in the SVC Tournament's championship game.

In Saturday's all-star game, Gentzler scored her lone points on a second-quarter layup as Watseka's Summer Cramer was credited with the assist.

“We were playing with all the girls whom you talked about in the locker room (about how) you've got to beat them, but now, they're our teammates, so that was really weird," Gentzler said.

“It was a good experience to play with the girls whom we were playing against just to get to know them even better and have good memories for our lives," Nuckols added.

Pichon and Sanders shared the SVC's bench with Tanner Benoit of a Cissna Park team that won the conference's regular-season championship and Woodrow Hubbard -- who scored eight points in Saturday's all-star boys' game -- and Lamar Lillard -- who scored 13 points -- of a Momence team that won the SVC Tournament.

McNutt, meanwhile, was part of a GCMS team -- along with head coach Ryan Tompkins, who was one of the HOIC coaches on Saturday -- that won the HOIC's regular-season championship.

He shared the HOIC bench with Jacob Donaldson -- who scored 16 points -- and Justin Myers -- who scored four points -- of a Ridgeview team that defeated GCMS in the HOIC Tournament's championship game before winning its 1A sectional championship.

Neal Scheuermann -- who scored a game-high 20 points in the boys' game -- was part of a Dee-Mack team that handed GCMS regular-season loss in the conference before winning its 2A sectional title.

“It's kind of different because you've been playing against some of these kids your whole life, and now you're just teammates with them," Sanders said. "With some of them, you have rivalries, and then you have to put them all aside to try to be on their team. It's kind of tough.”

***

PBL's girls scored the majority of the SVC's five first-quarter points as the HOIC ended the quarter with an 18-5 lead.

Nuckols made a jump shot with 2:22 left in the quarter and Jamison tallied a free throw with 33.5 seconds remaining in the quarter. Tremont's Vanessa Ehnle led the HOIC in the first quarter with seven points, including a buzzer-beating halfcourt heave.

In spite of six points by Cissna Park's Jasmine Stock, including two on a basket set up by a defensive rebound from Gentzler, and 3-pointers made by the Timberwolves' Gabby Wessels and Watseka's Kate Norder and Cramer, the SVC went into halftime trailing 38-22.

El Paso-Gridley's Aubrey Staton led the second-quarter scoring for the HOIC with eight points while Eureka's Natalie Bardwell -- who finished the game with 12 points while teammate Tessa Leman added 11 points -- contributed five second-quarter points.

“(We were told at halftime) just to think positive and have each other's backs and work as hard as we always do," Nuckols said.

Jamison made two driving layups in the third quarter and a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter en route to finishing the game with eight points.

“I think we were all kind of shooting pretty rough in the first half, but coach (Barry) Bauer just told us, 'If you get the ball, shoot,'" Jamison said. "I think we had a mindset to have fun and enjoy it and not worry about the score as much, so that's what we went out and did.”

Ehnle led the HOIC with 13 points while Staton scored in double figures as well with 10 points. Stock tied Jamison for the SVC-high in scoring with eight points.

***

Scheuermann led the HOIC in scoring in the first quarter with six points while Donaldson added four points to take a 21-11 lead into the second quarter.

South Newton's Jay Hammel had seven points for the SVC during the opening quarter.

McNutt scored the first of the HOIC's 22 second-quarter points via a jump shot on the team's first possession of the quarter.

Tremont's Logan Pflederer led the HOIC with eight second-quarter points while Donaldson, El Paso-Gridley's Aaron Steiner and Fisher's Jaden Jones-Watkins each had four points as the HOIC went into halftime leading 43-27. Lillard drained three 3-pointers for the SVC in the second quarter.

With 3:53 left in the third quarter, Sanders scored his lone three points via a trey of his own. Hubbard and Hammel each had four points during the quarter while the HOIC scored 30 points, led by nine from Tri-Valley's Clayton Leipold and six from Donaldson, to extend its lead to 73-38.

“It was different being able to play in this sort of environment. The other team is very good," Sanders said. "They had a very tall average height, and we didn't really have a whole lot of size, so we kind of had to make up for it by shooting 3-pointers, and they just weren't falling for us.”

With about 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the game, Pichon sank a 3-pointer for his lone three points. Dwight Morgan Fritz converted on a three-point play with 4:24 left and Lillard added a fourth-quarter 3-pointer.

The HOIC scored 37 fourth-quarter points, led by Scheuermann with 10 points while LeRoy's Will Dooley made seven points and Steiner added six points.

“That conference is stacked," Pichon said. "The score was a little one-sided, but I just played my game the way I wanted to.”

BOYS

SVC-HOIC ALL-STAR GAME

At Gibson City

HOIC 110, SVC 47

SVC 11 16 11 9 — 47

HOIC 21 22 30 37 — 110

SVC

Andrew Boudreau (Clifton Central) 0-0-0, Austin Boudreau (Clifton Central) 1-0-2, Tanner Benoit (Cissna Park) 0-0-0, Morgan Fritz (Dwight) 1-1-3, Austin Saathoff (Iroquois West) 0-0-0, Woodrow Hubbard (Momence) 3-1-8, Lamar Lillard (Momence) 4-1-13, Tyler Pichon (PBL) 1-0-3, Austin Sanders (PBL) 1-0-3, Carson Anderson (South Newton) 0-0-0, Brody Derflinger (South Newton) 0-0-0, Jay Hammel (South Newton) 7-0-15. Totals 18-3-47.

HOIC

Will Dooley (LeRoy) 4-0-10, Neal Scheuermann (Deer Creek-Mackinaw) 9-1-20, Mitch McNutt (GCMS) 1-0-2, Jacob Donaldson (Ridgeview) 8-0-16, Justin Myers (Ridgeview) 2-0-4, Tate Eller (Heyworth) 4-0-9, Jaden Jones-Watkins (Fisher) 3-0-7, Aaron Steiner (El Paso-Gridley) 7-0-14, Logan Pflederer (Tremont) 5-0-14, Clayton Leipold (Tri-Valley) 5-0-13. Totals 48-1-110.

3-pointers — SVC 8 (Lillard 4, Pichon, Sanders, Hubbard, Hammel). HOIC 13 (Leipold 4, Pflederer 4, Dooley 2, Scheuermann, Eller, Jones-Watkins).

GIRLS

SVC-HOIC ALL-STAR GAME

At Gibson City

HOIC 60, SVC 41

SVC 5 17 8 11 — 41

HOIC 18 20 9 13 — 60

SVC

Cassidy Gerdes (Clifton Central) 0-0-0, Rose Ritter (Clifton Central) 0-0-0, Ayiana Marquez (Cissna Park) 1-0-3, Olivia Powell (Cissna Park) 0-0-0, Jasmine Stock (Cissna Park) 4-0-8, Gabby Wessels (Cissna Park) 2-0-6, Rachel Carney (Iroquois West) 0-0-0, Meara Tilstra (Irouqois West) 1-0-2, Matti Lanie (Momence) 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 1-0-2, Liberty Jamison (PBL) 3-1-8, Cassidi Nuckols (PBL) 2-0-4, Summer Cramer (Watseka) 2-0-5, Kate Norder (Watseka) 1-0-3. Totals 17-1-41.

HOIC

Tessa Leman (Eureka) 4-1-11, Natalie Bardwell (Eureka) 5-0-12, Aubrey Staton (El Paso-Gridley) 4-0-10, Stephanie Brown (Heyworth) 1-1-3, Amber Tomlin (Heyworth) 1-0-3, Chassidy Hays (Heyworth) 2-2-6, Vanessa Ehnle (Tremont) 5-2-13, Elizabeth Bowns (Blue Ridge) 0-0-0, Cheyenne Carr (El Paso-Gridley) 1-0-2, Stacia Landry (Ridgeview) 0-0-0, Liberty Vollmer (Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland) 0-0-0. Totals 23-6-60.

3-pointers — SVC 6 (Wessels 2, Marquez, Jamison, Cramer, Norder). HOIC 8 (Leman 2, Bardwell 2, Staton 2, Tomlin, Ehnle).