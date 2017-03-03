Gibson Area Hospital Foundation to hold golf outing

- Our Sites
CHAMPAIGN — The Gibson Area Hospital Foundation will hold its 28th annual “Fore the Hospital” golf outing and fundraiser on July 13 at the University of Illinois Golf Course.
Early-bird registration open May 1. Morning afternoon flights will be available. Sponsorship opportunities will be available as well.
More information can be obtained by calling 784-2602.
