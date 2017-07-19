Railside Golf Club requests city's help

GIBSON CITY — Guy Percy, one of the new owners of Railside Golf Club in Gibson City, presented information to a city council committee Monday night about the golf course’s past and future before making a request for assistance with two projects.

Percy served as the club’s first golf professional and is now a Country Financial agent and financial advisor. Earlier this year, he spearheaded a drive to purchase Railside and save it from being turned back to farm land.

Percy recapped the club’s ownership since its beginning with eight owners in 1993 to its current ownership by 27 families who invested to create a new limited liability corporation.

The new investors purchased the clubhouse and all but 80 acres of the original course from Doug and Tracy Brucker in April 2017.

Percy said the new corporation is organized so that it cannot ever raise funds above the $1 million initially raised. To go above that amount would trigger U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) oversight, Percy said.

By law, all investors had to be Illinois residents. Percy said most of the investors were from the local area. However, Percy said there was some interest from former residents who now live out of state, so they could not be included.

Besides purchasing the real estate, investor funds had to pay for golf carts, maintenance equipment and other items not included with the sale, Percy said. Percy also termed the property’s condition as “pretty run-down” and needing extensive improvements to course bunkers (sand traps), a new clubhouse roof, and interior walls for the pro shop.

To market the new course as unique in what is currently a “depressed” golf market, Percy said the group decided to go with the 12-hole course layout being popularized by golf legend and course designer Jack Nicklaus.

The purpose of the 12-hole design is to create a sport that can be completed in three hours like most other sporting events. The shortened playing time appears to better accommodate the schedules and preferences of today’s players and increases interest from new players.

Percy stressed that Railside will now be more unique than ever as the state’s only 12-hole course. To further emphasize the course’s uniqueness, he described plans for Hole No. 6, which is being constructed directly in front of the clubhouse by using a former practice green and bunker.

Hole No. 6 will be known as the “Train Wreck” and marketed for daily, monthly and season’s-end hole-in-one contests. The payouts for a hole-in-one would become progressively higher, culminating in a potential $6 million prize for the final contest.

Bunker design expert Larry Denton has completed work on an impressive new bunker for the Train Wreck hole. Percy said there are a total of 33 bunkers to be remade or reconditioned, with an average cost of $3,000 each. Currently, nine people have invested in the “Bunker Booster” program, which is seeking a total of 33 contributions at $3,000 each.

Percy’s presentation was interrupted when Pardick inquired how much money Railside investors were seeking from the city.

Percy replied that $22,300 is requested to complete Hole No. 6 and $26,911 is requested for reimbursement of clubhouse repairs. Percy said Hole No. 6 and the clubhouse are within city limits, but the rest of the course is not.

Pardick asked if a loan would be considered, and Percy replied that the investor group probably “would not rule it out.”

Meanwhile, Alderman Jordan said taxpayer money is never given to a private business.

Alderman Scott Davis is not a member of the committee but was one of a handful of visitors present. Davis chairs the council’s Finance Committee and said he didn’t disagree with Jordan, but mentioned the recent downtown improvement project, for which the council offered $5,000 in matching funds to businesses for improvements to their properties. Those matching funds came from expiring TIF 1 funds.

Former Alderman Jan Hall suggested that funding could come from the “marketing” line item in the city’s budget.

Percy inquired about the next step for his request and was told the committee will hold another meeting, perhaps with a straw poll on the request, before making a recommendation to the full council.

While no date was set for the next committee meeting, Pardick urged Miller to adjourn the meeting, which she did about 7:30 p.m.

Percy thanked council members for their time and handed out flyers with information about Railside’s grand reopening activities scheduled for July 27-30.

Economic Development Committee members present Monday were Laura Miller (chairman) and Aldermen Nelda Jordan, Dennis Pardick and Susie Tongate.