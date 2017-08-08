GCMS High School boys golf to start season Friday

Clayton Bane practices on the putting greens at Railside Golf Club during Tuesday’s GCMS boys golf practice.

GIBSON CITY — Four of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys golf team's six competitors at last year's IHSA Class 1A sectionals are back for the 2017 season.

Clayton Bane returns for his senior season after he shot an 86 at the Watseka Sectional at Shewami County Club in Sheldon. As of Sept. 21, 2016, he averaged a nine-hole score of 43.6.

After Connor Birky shot an 87 at last year's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet, he shot an 88 at sectionals. Matt Hunt shot a 101 and Joe Baillie shot a 110.

Birky averaged 44.91 as of Sept. 21, 2016 while Hunt averaged 47.55 and Baillie averaged 49.55.

Baillie returns for his senior season while Birky and Hunt each return for their junior seasons. As of Tuesday, Aug. 8, Bane is GCMS's No. 1 golfer, according to head coach Guy Percy, while Birky, Baillie and Hunt hold the No. 2, 3 and 4 positions, respectively.

"The top four are pretty solid," Percy said. "They did a lot of the work last year. I'm glad to have them back."

As a team, GCMS finished seventh in sectionals and third in the HOIC Tournament last year.

While Logan Davis, who shot an 86 at sectionals, is gone due to graduation, Percy said his goal for his team is to go beyond what it did last year.

His goal is to get to state, something that has not been done by a GCMS boys golfer in about 20 years.

“If not the team, at least a couple of individuals," Percy said. "We've got a couple of pretty good players.”

As a whole, the Falcons enter the 2017 season with 15 kids, six of whom are with the team for the first time.

“That's great. That's a great group to work with," Percy said.

Six of the 15 golfers are in the race for the Falcons' No. 5 and No. 6 spots -- spots that will be vital to GCMS's success, Percy said.

“We want to really develop that fifth and sixth man to give us that depth," Percy said. "You've got to have depth. You've got to have a fifth and sixth golfer to have an OK score. It's going to be interesting to see how it develops.”

The Falcons will start their season at the Champaign Central Invite at 10 a.m. Friday.

On Monday, they will host Fisher at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, they will participate in the Ridgeview Invite at 1 p.m..

The following Wednesday, GCMS will host Blue Ridge at 4:15 p.m. The Falcons will then travel to Bismarck-Henning for a 4 p.m. dual meet.

On Monday, Aug. 21, GCMS will host a quadrangular meet with Fisher, Washburn and Ridgeview at 4 p.m.

“I'm looking forward to it," Percy said. "It'll be fun.”