2017 PBL Pork Chop Kickoff Schedule

FRIDAY, Aug. 18
At PBL High School, Paxton
4 p.m. — Senior athlete group picture, volleyball pictures (picture times approximate)
4:30 p.m. — Cheerleaders, cross country, football, golf, volleyball, swim and band eat
5 p.m. — Public eats
5:30 p.m. — Volleyball scrimmage in high school gym
5-5:15 p.m. – Golf, cross country, swim pictures
5:15-5:45 p.m. — Cheerleader pictures
5:45-6:45 p.m. — Football pictures
6:45-7 p.m. — Introduction of youth football teams
7-7:10 p.m. — Introduction of golf, volleyball, cross country and swim teams (at the football field)
7:10-7:30 p.m. — Freshman/sophomore football scrimmage
7:30-7:35 p.m. — Cheerleader routine (introduction of cheer squad before routine)
7:35-7:45 p.m. — PBL Panther Regiment band performance
7:45 p.m. — Varsity football scrimmage (introduction before scrimmage)
