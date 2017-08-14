2017 PBL Pork Chop Kickoff Schedule

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

At PBL High School, Paxton

4 p.m. — Senior athlete group picture, volleyball pictures (picture times approximate)

4:30 p.m. — Cheerleaders, cross country, football, golf, volleyball, swim and band eat

5 p.m. — Public eats

5:30 p.m. — Volleyball scrimmage in high school gym

5-5:15 p.m. – Golf, cross country, swim pictures

5:15-5:45 p.m. — Cheerleader pictures

5:45-6:45 p.m. — Football pictures

6:45-7 p.m. — Introduction of youth football teams

7-7:10 p.m. — Introduction of golf, volleyball, cross country and swim teams (at the football field)

7:10-7:30 p.m. — Freshman/sophomore football scrimmage

7:30-7:35 p.m. — Cheerleader routine (introduction of cheer squad before routine)

7:35-7:45 p.m. — PBL Panther Regiment band performance

7:45 p.m. — Varsity football scrimmage (introduction before scrimmage)