High school golf roundup: GCMS girls win Blue Ridge Invitational

FARMER CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf team finished first in Monday's Blue Ridge Invitational by tallying a team score of 390.

El Paso-Gridley shot a 405 to finish second while Stanford Olympia placed third (418), Monticello placed fourth (445) and Centennial was fifth (458).

While Fisher's Sydney Hood finished second with a score of 88, GCMS's Shannon Spangler tied for fourth with Armstrong-Potomac's Anna Duden. Spangler and Duden each shot a 92.

Megan Moody shot a 94 to take eighth place individually for GCMS.

Tiger Kickoff Classic

The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished fifth with a score of 364 in the Tiger Kickoff Classic on Monday at the Urbana Country Club.

FRIDAY

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished fifth in the seven-team Ron Schaede Memorial at the University of Illinois Orange Course.

FRIDAY

BOYS’ RESULTS

Ron Schaede Memorial

At UI Orange Course

TEAM SCORES

1. Normal West 323; 2. Central 328; 3. Centennial 343; 4. Bloomington 349; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 365; 6. Tri-Valley 370; 7. Marshall 409.

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Nelson (Uni) 76; 2. Barger (BLM) 77; 3. Ott (NW) 78; 4. Sutton (BLM) 79; 4. Hutson (NW) 79.

MONDAY

BOYS’ SUMMARIES

Tiger Kickoff Classic

At Urbana Country Club

TEAM SCORES

1. Charleston 300; 2. Champaign Central 320; 3. Bismarck-Henning 340; 4. Centennial 344; 5. Rantoul-PBL 364; 6. Bradley-Bourbonnais 374; 7.

Monticello 377; 8. Danville 379; 9. Paris 381; 10. Mt. Zion 392; 11. Clinton 427; 11. St. Joseph-Ogden 427; 13. Oakwood 438; 14. Urbana 461;

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

1. Lanman (CHAR) 71; 2. Gowin (CHAR) 73; 3. Nelson (Urbana Univesity High) 75; 4. Reynolds (CLI) 76; 5. Butts (CENTR) 76; 6. Keith (BH) 77; 7.

Rardin (CHAR) 77; 8. Wright (MON) 77; 9. McCoy (CENTR) 78; 10. Smith (CHAR) 79.

GIRLS’ SUMMARIES

Blue Ridge Invitational

At Woodlawn

Par 72

TEAM SCORES

1. GCMS 390; 2. El Paso-Gridley 405; 3. Olympia 418; 4. Monticello 445; 5. Centennial 458; 6. St. Teresa 473; 7. Fisher 479.

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

1. Miller (Meridian) 83; 2. Hood (FIS) 88; 3. Parkhouse (EPG) 91; 4. Bugener (ST) 92; 4. Duden (Armstrong-Potomac) 92; 4. Spangler (GCMS) 92; 7. Stringer (MON) 93; 8. Moody (GCMS) 94; 9. Sherrick (CENT) 95; 10. Dean (OLY) 96.