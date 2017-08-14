High school golf roundup: GCMS girls win Blue Ridge Invitational

FARMER CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf team finished first in Monday's Blue Ridge Invitational by tallying a team score of 390.
El Paso-Gridley shot a 405 to finish second while Stanford Olympia placed third (418), Monticello placed fourth (445) and Centennial was fifth (458).
While Fisher's Sydney Hood finished second with a score of 88, GCMS's Shannon Spangler tied for fourth with Armstrong-Potomac's Anna Duden. Spangler and Duden each shot a 92.
Megan Moody shot a 94 to take eighth place individually for GCMS.
Tiger Kickoff Classic
The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished fifth with a score of 364 in the Tiger Kickoff Classic on Monday at the Urbana Country Club.
FRIDAY
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished fifth in the seven-team Ron Schaede Memorial at the University of Illinois Orange Course.
FRIDAY
BOYS’ RESULTS
Ron Schaede Memorial
At UI Orange Course
TEAM SCORES
1. Normal West 323; 2. Central 328; 3. Centennial 343; 4. Bloomington 349; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 365; 6. Tri-Valley 370; 7. Marshall 409.
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Nelson (Uni) 76; 2. Barger (BLM) 77; 3. Ott (NW) 78; 4. Sutton (BLM) 79; 4. Hutson (NW) 79.
MONDAY
BOYS’ SUMMARIES
Tiger Kickoff Classic
At Urbana Country Club
TEAM SCORES
1. Charleston 300; 2. Champaign Central 320; 3. Bismarck-Henning 340; 4. Centennial 344; 5. Rantoul-PBL 364; 6. Bradley-Bourbonnais 374; 7.
Monticello 377; 8. Danville 379; 9. Paris 381; 10. Mt. Zion 392; 11. Clinton 427; 11. St. Joseph-Ogden 427; 13. Oakwood 438; 14. Urbana 461;
TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS
1. Lanman (CHAR) 71; 2. Gowin (CHAR) 73; 3. Nelson (Urbana Univesity High) 75; 4. Reynolds (CLI) 76; 5. Butts (CENTR) 76; 6. Keith (BH) 77; 7.
Rardin (CHAR) 77; 8. Wright (MON) 77; 9. McCoy (CENTR) 78; 10. Smith (CHAR) 79.
GIRLS’ SUMMARIES
Blue Ridge Invitational
At Woodlawn
Par 72
TEAM SCORES
1. GCMS 390; 2. El Paso-Gridley 405; 3. Olympia 418; 4. Monticello 445; 5. Centennial 458; 6. St. Teresa 473; 7. Fisher 479.
TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS
1. Miller (Meridian) 83; 2. Hood (FIS) 88; 3. Parkhouse (EPG) 91; 4. Bugener (ST) 92; 4. Duden (Armstrong-Potomac) 92; 4. Spangler (GCMS) 92; 7. Stringer (MON) 93; 8. Moody (GCMS) 94; 9. Sherrick (CENT) 95; 10. Dean (OLY) 96.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.