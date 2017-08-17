GCMS boys golf defeats LeRoy in dual meet

GIBSON CITY — Clay Bane and Connor Birky both carded a 39 to lead Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to a three-shot win against LeRoy (170-173) in a dual match at Railside Golf Club. LeRoy’s Caleb Poindexter earned medalist honors with a 37 while GCMS’s Matt Hunt finished fifth with a score of 45.



At Railside

GCMS 170, LeRoy 173

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Poindexter (L) 37; 2. Bane (GCMS) 39; 2. Birky (GCMS) 39; 4. Morgan (L) 44; 5. Hunt (GCMS) 45.

