GCMS boys golf defeats LeRoy in dual meet

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
GIBSON CITY — Clay Bane and Connor Birky both carded a 39 to lead Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to a three-shot win against LeRoy (170-173) in a dual match at Railside Golf Club. LeRoy’s Caleb Poindexter earned medalist honors with a 37 while GCMS’s Matt Hunt finished fifth with a score of 45.
At Railside
GCMS 170, LeRoy 173
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Poindexter (L) 37; 2. Bane (GCMS) 39; 2. Birky (GCMS) 39; 4. Morgan (L) 44; 5. Hunt (GCMS) 45.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.