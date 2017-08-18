GCMS boys golf loses dual meet to Bismarck-Henning

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
At Harrison Park. Hunter Keith and Kevin Clapp both fired a 40 and Cade Herriott was close behind with a 41 to help Bismarck-Henning/Roseville Alvin beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 163-179. Clay Bane led all golfers with a 38 and Connor Birky had a 41 for the Falcons.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.