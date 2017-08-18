Jordan Anderson of Loda is named an academic all-conference honoree

GALESBURG -- Jordan Anderson of Loda, a 2015 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate, has been named to the Midwest Conference's Academic All-Conference list for the 2016-17 academic year and athletic season.
Anderson, whose major at Knox College is Self-Designed Major, was recognized for academic performance while a Prairie Fire athlete in football and men's golf.
The criteria to become an Academic All-Conference selection includes a minimum grade-point average of 3.33, which is calculated only in the awarded academic year. First-year students, sophomores, juniors and seniors who letter in any of the MWC's fall, winter or spring sports are eligible for the award.
