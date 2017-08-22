GCMS boys golf wins triangular meet over Fisher, Ridgeview

At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won a triangular at Railside Golf Club with a 170 against Fisher (223) and Ridgeview (229) as the Falcons improved to 4-0 on the season. Clay Bane (41), Connor Birky (42), Matt Hunt (43) and Joe Baillie (44) all had consistent rounds for GCMS. Sean Ward led Fisher with a 50 and Tanner Cribbett and Dalton Heavilin each shot a 54 for Ridgview.