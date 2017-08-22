Rantoul/PBL boys golf wins triangular meet over Fisher, Hoopeston Area

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished first in a triangular meet held Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul.
The Eagles shot a 174 while Fisher shot a 242 and Hoopeston Area shot a 245.
Rantoul/PBL's Jake Watts was the individual medalist with a score of 42. Seth Allen shot a 43 and Mitch St. Peter and Casey Dilman each shot a 44.
Noah Shields had a score of 45 while Trey VanWinkle and William Wake each shot a 49.
On the girls' side, Peyton Huls shot a 60.
At Willow Pond Golf Course, Rantoul
Team scores
1. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 174; 2. Fisher, 242; 3. Hoopeston Area, 245.
R/PBL boys scores – Jake Watts, 42; Seth Allen, 43; Mitch St. Peter, 44; Casey Dilman, 44; Noah Shields, 45; Trey VanWinkle, 49; William Wake, 49.
R/PBL girls scores – Peyton Huls, 60
