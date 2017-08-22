Rantoul/PBL boys golf wins triangular meet over Fisher, Hoopeston Area

Rantoul/PBL's Noah Shields hits the ball toward the green during Tuesday's triangular meet against Fisher and Hoopeston Area at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul.

RANTOUL — The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished first in a triangular meet held Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul.

The Eagles shot a 174 while Fisher shot a 242 and Hoopeston Area shot a 245.

Rantoul/PBL's Jake Watts was the individual medalist with a score of 42. Seth Allen shot a 43 and Mitch St. Peter and Casey Dilman each shot a 44.

Noah Shields had a score of 45 while Trey VanWinkle and William Wake each shot a 49.

On the girls' side, Peyton Huls shot a 60.

