GCMS boys golf defeats Fisher 170-216

GCMS's Connor Birky hits a ball out of the bunker during Thursday's meet at Railside Golf Club.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys golf team won a dual meet Thursday over Fisher.

The Falcons shot a 170 while Fisher shot a 216.

GCMS's Clay Bane finished first individually with a score of 38 while teammate Connor Birky finished second with a score of 42. The Falcons' Matt Hunt shot a 42 for third place while Fisher's Jake Kerns shot a 45 for fourth place.

GCMS's Joe Baillie, Fisher's Sean Ward and Tanner Cribbett of GCMS's junior varsity team — which finished with a team score of 209 — each tied for fifth with a score of 49.

Cole Maxey (51) and Ethan Garard (54) also participated in the meet for the Falcons' varsity team. Braden Roesch (52), Bryce Boundy (52), Logan Benningfield (56), Dalton Heavilin (57), Chase Pondel (59), Spencer Hazen (62), Jacob Ard (64) and Carter Wilson (71) participated for GCMS's JV team.

At Railside

GCMS 170, GCMS JV 209, Fisher 216

Top Individuals

1. Clay Bane (GCMS) 38; 2. Connor Birky (GCMS) 41; 3. Matt Hunt (GCMS) 42; 4. Jake Kerns (FISH) 45; 5. Joe Baillie (GCMS) 49; 5. Sean Ward (FISH) 49; 5. Tanner Cribbett (GCMSJV) 49.

GCMS results -- Cole Maxey, 51; Ethan Garard, 54.

Fisher results -- Logan Briggs, 52; Bradley Grieser, 70; James Dunham, 72; Ham Gadel, 72.

GCMS JV results -- Braden Roesch, 52; Bryce Boundy, 52; Logan Benningfield, 56; Dalton Heavilin, 57; Chase Pondel, 59; Spencer Hazen, 62; Jacob Ard, 64; Carter Wilson, 71.