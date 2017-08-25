Rantoul/PBL boys golf defeats Pontiac in dual meet

RANTOUL -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team won a dual meet against Pontiac at the Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday.

The Eagles shot a 162 while Pontiace shot a 175.

R/PBL's Chase Moore finished first individually with a score of 38. Pontiac's Griffin Nyi finished second with a score of 39 while the Eagles' Mitch St. Peter and Luke Jones tied for third with a score of 41.

Pontiac's Griffin Brunner and R/PBL's Jake Watts tied for fifth with a score of 42.

Trey VanWinkle (44), Noah Shields (46), Seth Allen (46) and Casey Dillman (48) also participated in the meet for the Eagles.

The Rantoul/PBL girls played a small match against Pontiac.

Kelbie Hayden led the Eagles with a score of 58 while Peyton Huls shot a 59 and Gracie Martin shot a 64.

For Pontiac, Megan Masching shot a 50, Taylor Parsons shot a 55 and Valerie Hurt shot a 56.

