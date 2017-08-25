Rantoul/PBL boys golf defeats Pontiac in dual meet

RANTOUL -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team won a dual meet against Pontiac at the Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday.
The Eagles shot a 162 while Pontiace shot a 175.
R/PBL's Chase Moore finished first individually with a score of 38. Pontiac's Griffin Nyi finished second with a score of 39 while the Eagles' Mitch St. Peter and Luke Jones tied for third with a score of 41.
Pontiac's Griffin Brunner and R/PBL's Jake Watts tied for fifth with a score of 42.
Trey VanWinkle (44), Noah Shields (46), Seth Allen (46) and Casey Dillman (48) also participated in the meet for the Eagles.
The Rantoul/PBL girls played a small match against Pontiac.
Kelbie Hayden led the Eagles with a score of 58 while Peyton Huls shot a 59 and Gracie Martin shot a 64.
For Pontiac, Megan Masching shot a 50, Taylor Parsons shot a 55 and Valerie Hurt shot a 56.
BOYS
At Brookhill
Rantoul/PBL 162, Pontiac 175
Top individuals
1. Chase Moore (R) 38; 2. Griffin Nyi (P) 39; 3. Mitch St. Peter (R) 41; 3. Luke Jones (R) 41; 5. Griffin Brunner (P) 42; 5. Jake Watts (R) 42.
Other Rantoul/PBL results -- 7. Trey VanWinkle, 44; T8. Noah Shields, 46; T8. Seth Allen, 46; T13. Casey Dillman, 48.
