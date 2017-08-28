Gooden wins Lakeview Country Club Championship

BAYLES LAKE -- Andy Gooden won the Lakeview Country Club Men's Golf Championship on Sunday.

Gooden shot a closing round of 75 to hold off the late-charging Mark Prina by one shot. Prina missed an 18-foot birdie attempt on the final hole.

Tom Mahon finished in third place, five shots back from Prina.

Denny Short of Buckley won his first LCC Senior Men's title. Short won by three shots oer the trio of Steve Moore, Clay Hughes and Bud Beck.

The LCC Women's Championship went to Gale Reynolds of Paxton. Reynolds edge Pat Jackson of Piper City by a single stroke.

Mike Welu captured the men's first flight shonors, followed by Barry Wright in second and Jeff Reynolds in third.

Len Jackson won hte senior men's first flight, nipping Bill Horton by one shot. Morrie Eichelberger took third.

LCC Tournament Director Jim Carpenter praised the golf course's condition.

"Lakeview is blessed with the best greens in East Central Illinois," Carpenter said.