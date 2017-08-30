Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes second at Indian Creek

FAIRBURY -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished second in a meet held Tuesday at Indian Creek Golf Course in Fairbury.

The Eagles shot a 156 while Prairie Central shot a 151 for first place. The Prairie Central junior varsity team shot a 209 for third place while Tri-Point shot a 213 for fourth place.

Seth Allen finished second for R/PBL individually with a score of 37 while teammates Trey VanWinkle and Mitch St. Peter finished third and fifth, respectively, with scores of 38 and 40.

Chase Moore and Jake Watts tied for eighth with a score of 41. Luke Jones shot a 48 for the Eagles.

The following golfers participated for Tri-Point: Jacob Carrera (43), Brian Curling (53), Ryan Brantley (58) and Dalton Lawless (59).

BOYS

At Indian Creek

PRAIRIE CENTRAL 151, RANTOUL/PBL 156, PC JV 209, TRI-POINT 213

Top individuals

1. Josh Kilcullen (PC) 33; 2. Seth Allen (RPBL) 37; 3. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 38; 3. Karson Kafer (PC) 38; 5. Mitch St. Peter (RPBL) 40; 5. Carter Nowak (PC) 40; 5. Rylie Vaughan (PC) 40.

Rantoul/PBL results -- 8. Chase Moore, 41; 8. Jake Watts; Luke Jones, 48.

Tri-Point results -- Jacob Carrera, 43; Brian Curling, 53; Ryan Brantley, 58; Dalton Lawless, 59.