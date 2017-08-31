GCMS boys golf loses by 12 strokes to LeRoy

At Gibson City. Caleb Poindexter fired a 38 and Michael Morgan shot a 39 to pace LeRoy to a 12-stroke victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Connor Birky scored a 38 and Clayton Bane had a 42 for the Falcons.
