Rantoul/PBL boys golf loses dual meet to Monticello

Fri, 09/01/2017 - 4:05pm | The Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL's Mitch St. Peter hits up to the green on the thirteenth hole in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
MONTICELLO — The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team placed second in a dual meet against Monticello on Thursday.

The Eagles shot a 179 while Monticello shot a 170.

Seth Allen shot a 42 for R/PBL to place fourth individually while teammate Jake Watts shot a 43 for fifth place.

THURSDAY
At Monticello
Monticello 170, Rantoul/PBL 179
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Wright (M) 39; 2. Fisher (M) 40; 3. Dyson (M) 42; 3. Allen (R/PBL) 42; 5. Watts (R/PBL) 43.
 

