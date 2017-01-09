Rantoul/PBL boys golf loses dual meet to Monticello

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
MONTICELLO — The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team placed second in a dual meet against Monticello on Thursday.
The Eagles shot a 179 while Monticello shot a 170.
Seth Allen shot a 42 for R/PBL to place fourth individually while teammate Jake Watts shot a 43 for fifth place.
THURSDAY
At Monticello
Monticello 170, Rantoul/PBL 179
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Wright (M) 39; 2. Fisher (M) 40; 3. Dyson (M) 42; 3. Allen (R/PBL) 42; 5. Watts (R/PBL) 43.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.