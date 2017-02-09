Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes 12th in Danville Invite

BOYS’ SUMMARIES
Danville Invite
At Turtle Run
TEAM SCORES
1. Champaign Central 312; 2. Normal U-High 320; 3. Prairie Central 323; 4. Normal West 325; 5. Bloomington 329; 6. Mattoon 332; 7. Normal Community 340; 8. Danville 348; 8. Bismarck-Henning 348; 10. Centennial 353; 11. Mahomet-Seymour 356; 12. Rantoul 358; 13. St. Thomas More 378; 14. Mt. Zion 395; 15. Urbana 416; 16. Schlarman 429; 17. Oakwood 435.
TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS
1. Kafer (PC) 71; 2. Koth (NUH) 73; 3. Woller (MS) 75; 3. Bunton (DAN) 75; 3. McCoy (CENTR) 75; 6. Nguyen (MAT) 76; 6. Barger (BLO) 76; 6. Butts (CENTR) 76; 9. Hagan (CENTE) 77; 10. Riter (NW) 78.
