GCMS boys golf wins triangular meet at Toluca

TOLUCA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished first in a triangular meet held Thursday at Tall Oaks Country Club.
The Falcons shot a 175, followed by Fieldcrest (185) and Seneca (204).
Connor Birky, Braden Roesch and Clay Bane tied for second individually as they each shot a 44 for the Falcons.
At Toluca
GCMS 175, Fieldcrest 185, Seneca 204
Top Individuals
1. Wells (F) 41; 2. (tie) Mariotti (F), Birky (G), Roesch (G) 42; 5. Bane (G) 44.
