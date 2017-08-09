GCMS boys golf wins triangular meet at Toluca

TOLUCA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished first in a triangular meet held Thursday at Tall Oaks Country Club.

The Falcons shot a 175, followed by Fieldcrest (185) and Seneca (204).

Connor Birky, Braden Roesch and Clay Bane tied for second individually as they each shot a 44 for the Falcons.

At Toluca

GCMS 175, Fieldcrest 185, Seneca 204

Top Individuals

1. Wells (F) 41; 2. (tie) Mariotti (F), Birky (G), Roesch (G) 42; 5. Bane (G) 44.