Rantoul/PBL boys golf team places 24th at Mattoon Invitational

MATTOON -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team placed 24th at the Mattoon Invitational.
The Eagles shot a 358 on Friday and a 343 on Saturday to finish with a score of 701.
Mitch St. Peter shot an 88 on day one and an 84 on day two to finish with a team-best score of 172.
Trey VanWinkle and Chase Moore each shot a 175. VanWinkle scored a 93 on day one and an 82 on day two while Moore shot an 87 on the first day and an 88 on the second day.
Seth Allen shot a 92 on day one and an 89 on day two to finish with a score of 181 and contribute to the Eagles' final score.
Jake Watts (182) and Luke Jones (191) also participated in the invite for Rantoul/PBL, which will play in the Champaign County Tournament at Lincolnshire Country Club on Monday.
MATTOON INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Edwardsville 292-305 -- 597
Normal U-High 301-304 -- 605
PekIn 298-309 -- 607
Barrington 302-310 -- 612
Charleston 303-326 -- 629
Morton 309-321 -- 630
Champaign Central 336-304 -- 640
Quincy Notre Dame 319-321 -- 640
Quincy 315-337 -- 652
Bloomington Central Catholic 312-341 -- 653
East Peoria 312-342 -- 654
Hillsboro 338-317 -- 655
Bloomington 350-309 -- 659
Mattoon 320-341 -- 661
Normal 320-343 -- 663
Normal West 317-347 -- 664
Mount Carmel 335-329 -- 664
Effingham St. Anthony 347-326 -- 673
Herrin 340-333 -- 673
Bartlett 325-352 -- 677
Alton Marquette 316-362 -- 678
Massac County 363-319 -- 682
Sacred Heart-Griffin 338-362 -- 700
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 358-343 -- 701
Chatham Glenwood 342-360 -- 702
Springfield 343-363 -- 706
Danville 339-370 -- 709
Mahomet-Seymour 371-348 -- 719
St. Thomas More 364-358 -- 722
Lawrenceville 389-345 -- 734
Effingham 386-349 -- 735
Lincoln 355-382 -- 737
Champaign Centennial 380-366 -- 746
Teutopolis 397-359 -- 756
Taylorville 386-381 -- 767
Mount Zion 396-376 -- 772
Paris 397-376 -- 773
Mattoon B 423-375 -- 798
Rantoul/PBL results
Mitch St. Peter 88-84 -- 172
Trey VanWinkle 93-82 -- 175
Chase Moore 87-88 -- 175
Seth Allen 92-89 -- 181
Jake Watts 91-91 -- 182
Luke Jones 99-92 -- 191
