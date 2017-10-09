Rantoul/PBL boys golf team places 24th at Mattoon Invitational

MATTOON -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team placed 24th at the Mattoon Invitational.

The Eagles shot a 358 on Friday and a 343 on Saturday to finish with a score of 701.

Mitch St. Peter shot an 88 on day one and an 84 on day two to finish with a team-best score of 172.

Trey VanWinkle and Chase Moore each shot a 175. VanWinkle scored a 93 on day one and an 82 on day two while Moore shot an 87 on the first day and an 88 on the second day.

Seth Allen shot a 92 on day one and an 89 on day two to finish with a score of 181 and contribute to the Eagles' final score.

Jake Watts (182) and Luke Jones (191) also participated in the invite for Rantoul/PBL, which will play in the Champaign County Tournament at Lincolnshire Country Club on Monday.

MATTOON INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Edwardsville 292-305 -- 597

Normal U-High 301-304 -- 605

PekIn 298-309 -- 607

Barrington 302-310 -- 612

Charleston 303-326 -- 629

Morton 309-321 -- 630

Champaign Central 336-304 -- 640

Quincy Notre Dame 319-321 -- 640

Quincy 315-337 -- 652

Bloomington Central Catholic 312-341 -- 653

East Peoria 312-342 -- 654

Hillsboro 338-317 -- 655

Bloomington 350-309 -- 659

Mattoon 320-341 -- 661

Normal 320-343 -- 663

Normal West 317-347 -- 664

Mount Carmel 335-329 -- 664

Effingham St. Anthony 347-326 -- 673

Herrin 340-333 -- 673

Bartlett 325-352 -- 677

Alton Marquette 316-362 -- 678

Massac County 363-319 -- 682

Sacred Heart-Griffin 338-362 -- 700

Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 358-343 -- 701

Chatham Glenwood 342-360 -- 702

Springfield 343-363 -- 706

Danville 339-370 -- 709

Mahomet-Seymour 371-348 -- 719

St. Thomas More 364-358 -- 722

Lawrenceville 389-345 -- 734

Effingham 386-349 -- 735

Lincoln 355-382 -- 737

Champaign Centennial 380-366 -- 746

Teutopolis 397-359 -- 756

Taylorville 386-381 -- 767

Mount Zion 396-376 -- 772

Paris 397-376 -- 773

Mattoon B 423-375 -- 798

Rantoul/PBL results

Mitch St. Peter 88-84 -- 172

Trey VanWinkle 93-82 -- 175

Chase Moore 87-88 -- 175

Seth Allen 92-89 -- 181

Jake Watts 91-91 -- 182

Luke Jones 99-92 -- 191