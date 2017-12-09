GCMS boys golf wins quadrangular at Railside

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a quadrangular at Railside Golf Club on Monday, with the Falcons posting a 166, well ahead of Tri-Point (204), Cissna Park (211) and Fisher (250). Clay Bane of GCMS won medalist honors with a 38, while Tanner Benoit (48) led Cissna Park and Sean Ward (49) paced Fisher.
BOYS
At Railside
TEAM SCORES
1. GCMS 166; 2. Tri-Point 204; 3. Cissna Park 211; 4. Fisher 250.
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Bane (GCMS) 38; 2. Birly (GCMS) 40; 3. Hunt (GCMS) 42; 4. Carrera (TP) 44; 5. Curling (TP) 45.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.