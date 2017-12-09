GCMS boys golf wins quadrangular at Railside

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a quadrangular at Railside Golf Club on Monday, with the Falcons posting a 166, well ahead of Tri-Point (204), Cissna Park (211) and Fisher (250). Clay Bane of GCMS won medalist honors with a 38, while Tanner Benoit (48) led Cissna Park and Sean Ward (49) paced Fisher.



BOYS

At Railside

TEAM SCORES

1. GCMS 166; 2. Tri-Point 204; 3. Cissna Park 211; 4. Fisher 250.

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Bane (GCMS) 38; 2. Birly (GCMS) 40; 3. Hunt (GCMS) 42; 4. Carrera (TP) 44; 5. Curling (TP) 45.