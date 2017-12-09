Rantoul/PBL boys golf places second at Champaign County Invitational

At Champaign. Adam Woller of Mahomet-Seymour posted the low individual score during the Champaign County Invitational — held at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club — with a 74, two strokes better than runner-up Conor Butts of Champaign Central. Butts and the rest of the Maroons won team honors at the seven-school meet, carding a 317.
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda placed second with a 356. Mitch St. Peter led the Eagles with an 84. DJ Nelson of Uni High and Hayden Cekander both shot a 79 to tie for third, while Lucas Tay of St. Thomas More placed fifth with an 80.
GOLF
BOYS’ SUMMARY
Champaign County Invitational
At Lincolnshire Fields
TEAM SCORES
1. Central 317; 2. Rantoul/PBL 356; 3. Mahomet-Seymour 358; 4. St. Thomas More 360; 5. Centennial 361; 6. Urbana 427; 7. St. Joseph-Ogden 458.
TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS
1. Woller (M-S) 74; 2. Butts (Centr) 76; 3. Nelson (Uni) 79; 3. Cekander (Centr) 79; 5. Tay (STM) 80; 6. Hagen (Cente) 81; 6. McCoy (Centr) 81; 6. Watts (Centr) 81; 9. Slade (M-S) 83; 10. St. Peter (R/PBL) 84.
