GCMS boys golf finishes sixth at Heyworth Invitational

At Normal. Caleb Poindexter tied for second with a 78 to help LeRoy place third during the 16-team Heyworth Hornet Invitaional at Weibring Golf Club. The Panthers compiled a 347, five strokes behind team champion Peoria Christian. Clay Bane of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished sixth with an 81 and Chase Reynolds of Clinton was seventh with an 82.
At Weibring
TEAM SCORES
1. Peoria Christian 342; 2. Tri-Valley 344; 3. Leroy 347; 4. El Paso-Gridley 350; 5. Blue Ridge 363; 6. GCMS 366; 7. Fieldcrest 370; 8. Illini Central 381; 9. Olympia 383; 10. Clinton 387; 11. Henry-Senachwine 389; 11. Hartem-Delavan 389; 13. Eureka 411; 14. Meridian 422; 15. Heyworth 423; 16. Ridgeview 1291.
TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS
1. Greene (EPG) 77; 2. Ramsey (PC) 78; 2. Poindexter (L) 2. Lavender (EPG) 78; 5. Barker (TV) 80; 6. Bane (GCMS) 81; 7. Reynolds (Cl) 82; 7. Cox (PC) 82; 9. Stewart (TV) 83; 9. Boucher (HS) 82; 10 Morgan (L) 85.
Comments
