Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes second in triangular meet

SAVOY -- Nicholas Nguyen fired a two-over par 38 to pace Mattoon to a six-stroke victory over Rantoul/PBL in a triangular match on the University of Illinois Orange Course at Savoy.
The Green Wave shot 169 as a team while Rantou/Paxton-Buckley-Loda's fired a 175. Champaign Central finished third with a team total of 176. Rantoul/PBL's Trey VanWinkle was second with a 40, while Central was paced by Sam Watts who shot 41.
Along with VanWinkle's second-place individual score, the Eagles' team-score contributions also came from Mitch St. Peter, who finished the meet with a score of 42, along with Jake Watts, who finished with a score of 46. Chase Moore, Seth Allen and Noah Shields tied for Rantoul/PBL's fourht spot with a score of 47.
At Savoy
Mattoon 169, Rantoul/PBL 175, Champaign Central 176
Top individuals
1. Nicholas Nguyen (M) 38; 2. Trey VanWinkle (R) 40; 3. Sam Watts (C) 41; 3. Brock Moncel (M) 41; 5. Mitch St. Peter (R) 42.
Other Rantoul/PBL results -- Jake Watts-46, Chase Moore-47, Seth Allen-47, Noah Shields-47.
Other Mattoon results -- Gibson Moncel-44, Tanner Romine-46, Meade Johnson-47, Deacon Letner-47.
Oher Champaign Central results -- Hayden Cekander-43, Zach Beckler-45, Noah Brunson-47, Evan Czys-48, George Rodawig-49.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.