Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes second in triangular meet

SAVOY -- Nicholas Nguyen fired a two-over par 38 to pace Mattoon to a six-stroke victory over Rantoul/PBL in a triangular match on the University of Illinois Orange Course at Savoy.

The Green Wave shot 169 as a team while Rantou/Paxton-Buckley-Loda's fired a 175. Champaign Central finished third with a team total of 176. Rantoul/PBL's Trey VanWinkle was second with a 40, while Central was paced by Sam Watts who shot 41.

Along with VanWinkle's second-place individual score, the Eagles' team-score contributions also came from Mitch St. Peter, who finished the meet with a score of 42, along with Jake Watts, who finished with a score of 46. Chase Moore, Seth Allen and Noah Shields tied for Rantoul/PBL's fourht spot with a score of 47.

At Savoy

Mattoon 169, Rantoul/PBL 175, Champaign Central 176

Top individuals

1. Nicholas Nguyen (M) 38; 2. Trey VanWinkle (R) 40; 3. Sam Watts (C) 41; 3. Brock Moncel (M) 41; 5. Mitch St. Peter (R) 42.

Other Rantoul/PBL results -- Jake Watts-46, Chase Moore-47, Seth Allen-47, Noah Shields-47.

Other Mattoon results -- Gibson Moncel-44, Tanner Romine-46, Meade Johnson-47, Deacon Letner-47.

Oher Champaign Central results -- Hayden Cekander-43, Zach Beckler-45, Noah Brunson-47, Evan Czys-48, George Rodawig-49.