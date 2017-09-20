GCMS boys, girls golf teams compete with Watseka in dual meet

SHELDON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team beat Watseka 167-202 in a dual match at Shewami Country Club.

Clay Bane earned medalist honors for GCMS with a 37. Lukas Ball shot a 41 to pace Watseka.

The Watseka girls knocked off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 195-207 in a dual match at Shewami Country Club. Summer Cramer took home medalist honors after carding a 44 for the Warriors. Megan Moody led GCMS (48).