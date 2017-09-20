Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Golf

GCMS boys golf defeats Iroquois West on senior night

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 11:11pm | The Ford County Record
GCMS golf vs. Iroquois West (Sept. 20, 2017)
GCMS golf vs. Iroquois West (Sept. 20, 2017)
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Clay Bane hits the ball toward the green during Wednesday’s dual meet against Iroquois West.
GIBSON CITY -- Clayton Bane fired a 37 and Connor Birky shot a 39 to pace the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf to a 162-193 win over Iroquois West on Wednesday at Railside.
 
Justin Kuipers had a 44 and Calvin Tammen scored a 47 for the Raiders.
 
Bane and Joe Baillie, who shot a 44 for fourth place, celebrated their senior night on Wednesday. Matt Hunt shot a 42 for third place.
 
GCMS 162, Iroquois West 193
At Railside
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Bane (G) 37; 2. Birky (G) 39; 3. Hunt (G) 42; 4. Baillie (G) 44; 4. Kuipers (IW) 44.
