GCMS boys golf defeats Iroquois West on senior night

GIBSON CITY -- Clayton Bane fired a 37 and Connor Birky shot a 39 to pace the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf to a 162-193 win over Iroquois West on Wednesday at Railside.
Justin Kuipers had a 44 and Calvin Tammen scored a 47 for the Raiders.
Bane and Joe Baillie, who shot a 44 for fourth place, celebrated their senior night on Wednesday. Matt Hunt shot a 42 for third place.
GCMS 162, Iroquois West 193
At Railside
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Bane (G) 37; 2. Birky (G) 39; 3. Hunt (G) 42; 4. Baillie (G) 44; 4. Kuipers (IW) 44.
