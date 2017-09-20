GCMS boys golf defeats Iroquois West on senior night

GCMS’s Clay Bane hits the ball toward the green during Wednesday’s dual meet against Iroquois West.

GIBSON CITY -- Clayton Bane fired a 37 and Connor Birky shot a 39 to pace the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf to a 162-193 win over Iroquois West on Wednesday at Railside.

Justin Kuipers had a 44 and Calvin Tammen scored a 47 for the Raiders.

Bane and Joe Baillie, who shot a 44 for fourth place, celebrated their senior night on Wednesday. Matt Hunt shot a 42 for third place.

GCMS 162, Iroquois West 193

At Railside

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Bane (G) 37; 2. Birky (G) 39; 3. Hunt (G) 42; 4. Baillie (G) 44; 4. Kuipers (IW) 44.