Rantoul/PBL golf finishes third in Illini Prairie Conference Meet

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 3:21pm | The Ford County Record
EL PASO -- Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda golfers Chase Moore and Trey VanWinle made the all-conference team at the Illini Prairie Conference Meet.
VanWinkle shot a 79 and Chase Moore scored an 80 to help the Eagles take third place.
 
Jake Watts also shot  an 80 and Seth Allen shot a 87 to help contribute to R/PBL's final score. Mitch St. Peter (89) Noah Shields (98) also participated for the Eagles.
