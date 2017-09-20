Rantoul/PBL golf finishes third in Illini Prairie Conference Meet

EL PASO -- Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda golfers Chase Moore and Trey VanWinle made the all-conference team at the Illini Prairie Conference Meet.

VanWinkle shot a 79 and Chase Moore scored an 80 to help the Eagles take third place.

Jake Watts also shot an 80 and Seth Allen shot a 87 to help contribute to R/PBL's final score. Mitch St. Peter (89) Noah Shields (98) also participated for the Eagles.