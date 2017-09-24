Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes third at Trojan Fall Golf Classic

CHARLESTON -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished third in the 13-team Trojan Fall Golf Classic held Friday at Charleston Country Club.

The Eagles shot a 334, 27 shots behind the winner (Charleston) and 12 shots behind the second-place finisher (Mattoon).

TROJAN FALL GOLF CLASSIC

At Charleston Country Club

TEAM SCORES

1. Charleston 307; 2. Mattoon 322; 3. Rantoul-PBL 334; 4. Centennial 340; 5. Monticello 344; 6. Lawrenceville 353; 7. Charleston Gold 355; 8. Danville 368; 9. Effingham 370; 10. East Richard 378; 11. Paris 383; 12. Mt, Zion 389; 13. Bloomington 413.

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Nguyen (MAT) 75; 2. Lanman (CHA) 76; 3. Gowin (CHA) 77; 3. Smith (CHA) 77; 3. Wolfe (CHA) 77; 6. Wright (MON) 78; 6. Romine (MAT) 78; 8. Bunton (DAN) 79; 8. Rardin (CHA) 79; 10. Dyson (MON) 82; 10. Will (CHA) 82; 10. Jones (RAN) 82; 10. Hogan (CEN) 82.