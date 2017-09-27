GCMS boys golf finishes fifth in HOIC Meet; Bane ties for third individually

EL PASO -- Clayton Bane shot a 79 to tie for third place in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet to help the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team take fifth place with a score of 361.
Connor Birky (85), Joe Baillie (98) and Matt Hunt (99) all played for the Falcons as well.
HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE MEET
At El Paso
Team scores
1. Tri-Valley 342; 2. El Paso-Gridley 343; 3. LeRoy 346; 4. Tremont 359; 5. Gibson CityM-Melvin-Sibley 361; 6. Blue Ridge 362; 7. Fieldcrest 372; 8. Eureka 400; 9. Ridgeview 462; 10. Fisher 523.
Top individuals
1. N. Lavender (EPG) 76; 2. Greene (EPG) 77; 3. Poindexter (LER) 79; 3. Clayton Bane (GCMS) 79; 5. Zook (TV) 80.
Other GCMS results -- Connor Birky, 85; Joe Baillie, 98; Matt Hunt, 99.
