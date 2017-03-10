Four Rantoul/PBL golfers advance to IHSA Class 2A sectionals

Rantoul-PBL’s Trey VanWinkle hits a tee shot on the third hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys’ Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

MAHOMET -- Four Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golfers will advance to the sectional round after playing in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional.

Trey VanWinkle finished tied for ninth place overall with a score of 82.

Noah Shields took 15th place by shooting an 86 while Mitch St. Peter and Luke Jones each tied for 17th with a score of 88 to earn their trips to sectionals.

As a team, R/PBL finished fifth with a score of 344. Champaign Central finished first with a score of 309 while Champaign Centennial was the last advancing team with a third-place score of 336.

Seth Allen and Jake Watts tied for 25th with a score of 90 for the Eagles to end their seasons.

VanWinkle, Shields, St. Peter and Jones will compete in the Champaign Central Sectional on Monday at the University of Illinois Orange Golf Course in Savoy.

IHSA Class 2A

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL

At Lake of the Woods Golf Course

Team scores

1. Champaign Central, 309*; 2. Prairie Central, 328*; 3. Champaign Centennial, 336*; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 342; 5. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 344; 6. Clinton, 351; 7. Lincoln, 358; 8. Maroa-Forsyth, 387.

1. Karson Kafer (PC) 75; 1. Conor Butts (Central) 75; 3. Chase Reynolds (CLIN) 76#; 4. Hayden Cekander (Central) 77; 5. Justin McCoy (Central) 78; 5. Connor Hagan (Centennial) 78; 7. Sam Watts (Central) 79; 8. Adam Woller (MS) 80#; 9. Josh Kilcullen (PC) 82; 9. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 82#.

Other advancing individuals -- T11. Skylar Slade (MS) 83; 15. Noah Shields (RPBL) 86; 16. Dylan Singleton (LIN) 87; T17. Brock Evans (MF) 88; T17. Luke Jones (RPBL) 88; T17. Corbin Neef (MS) 88; T17. Mitch St. Peter (RPBL) 88.

Other Rantoul/PBL results -- T25. Seth Allen, 90; T25. Jake Watts, 90.

* -- advancing teams

# -- advancing individuals