GCMS boys golfers Birky, Bane advance to IHSA Class 1A sectionals

URBANA -- Two Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golfers will compete in IHSA Class 1A sectionals.

Connor Birky finished third individually at Tuesday's IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional with a score of 80. Clayton Bane shot an 85 to tie for eighth place.

Both Birky and Bane will compete at the IHSA Class 1A Bismarck-Hening Sectional on Monday, Oct. 9, at Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville.

As a team, GCMS shot a 369 for fourth place, seven strokes behind LeRoy for the final advancing team spot. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin shot a 338 to win the regional championship.

Matt Hunt shot a 96 for 29th place for the Falcons while Cole Maxey finished 50th with a score of 108, Braden Roesch finished 53rd with a score of 110 and Joe Baillie finished 55th with a score of 111.

IHSA Class 1A

CHAMPAIGN ST. THOMAS MORE REGIONAL

At Urbana Country Club

Team scores

1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 338*; 2. Tri-Valley, 356*; 3. LeRoy, 362*; 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 369; 5. St. Thomas More, 370; 6. Danville Schlarman, 374; 7. Blue Ridge, 377; 8. Oakwood, 424; 9. Fisher, 612.

Top individuals

1. Duane Nelson (Uni High) 73#; 2. Caleb Poindexter (LER) 74; 3. Connor Birky (GCMS) 80#; 4. Skyler Mitchell (BHRA) 81; 4. Matthew Barker (TV) 81; 6. Lucas Tay (STM) 82#; 7. Cade Herriott (BHRA) 84; 8. Jake Sermersheim (BHRA) 85; 8. Clayton Bane (GCMS) 85#; 8. Gabe Huddleston (SCHL) 85#.

Other advancing individuals -- T11. Sam Duggins (BR) 88; T11. Bode Wicklander (HEY) 88; 14. Payton Grimsley (SJ-O) 89; T15. Allan Kindred (RID) 90; T15. Justin Moore (HEY) 90.

GCMS results -- 29. Matt Hunt, 96; 50. Cole Maxey, 108; 53. Braden Roesch, 110; 55. Joe Baillie, 111.

* -- advancing teams

# -- advancing individuals