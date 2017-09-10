GCMS boys golfers finish season in sectional round

DANVILLE -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golfers Connor Birky and Clayton Bane ended their season at the IHSA Class 1A Bismarck-Henning Sectional on Monday.
El Paso-Gridley's Nathan Lavender, LeRoy's Michael Morgan, Kankakee McNamara's Keegan Adamson and Varna Midland's A.J. Foster each shot a 79 to take the last four of 10 advancing individual spots for the state tournament.
IHSA Class 1A
BISMARCK-HENNING SECTIONAL
At Harrison Park Golf Course
Team scores
1. Lansing Illiana Christian, 308; 2. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 321; 3. Monticello, 327; 4. Sullivan, 339; 5. Tri-Valley, 339; 5. LeRoy, 339; 7. Bethany Okaw Valley, 348; 8. Fieldcrest, 532; 9. El Paso-Gridley, 356; 10. Kankakee McNamara, 360; 11. Grant Park, 377; 11. Dwight, 377.
ADVANCING TEAMS
Lansing Illiana Christian
Lawton Bouwer, 73; Seth Bouwer, 76; Kade Bouwer, 78; Matthew Lagestee, 81; Justin DeBoer, 81; Parrish Townes, 88.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
Hunter Keith, 71; Skyler Mitchell, 80; Cade Herriott, 82; Jake Sermersheim, 88; Kevin Clapp, 98; Izaiah Lusk, 101.
Monticello
Calvin Fisher, 78; Noah Wright, 79; Luke Stringer, 83; Cameron Dyson, 87; Alex Marquardt, 99; Mitch Carr, 113.
ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS
Caleb Poindexter (LeRoy) 72; Dayton Pate (Decatur Lutheran) 75; Logan Richardson (Oakland) 75; Caden Ellis (Sullivan) 78; Ryan Dulin (Grant Park) 78; Matt Boucher (Henry-Senachwine) 78; Nathan Lavender (El Paso-Gridley) 79; Michael Morgan (LeRoy) 79; Keegan Adamson (Kankakee McNamara) 79; A.J. Foster (Varna Midland) 79.
