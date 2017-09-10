Rantoul/PBL golfers end season at sectionals

SAVOY -- Trey VanWinkle was five strokes away from being the first Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda golfer to advance to the IHSA Class 2A state meet since Brock Peavler in 2012.

The sophomore VanWinkle shot an 82 at Monday's Champaign Central Sectional tournament while John Michael Nixa of Macomb, Mickey Wales of Peoria Notre Dame and Matt Leist of Dunlap each shot a 77 to take the last three advancing individual spots.

"That's respectable, especially for a sophomore," Rantoul/PBL head coach Tom Wilks said.

VanWinkle's score tied for 32nd overall out of 112 golfers with Chatham Glenwood's Jalen Ping.

"Trey's young," Wilks said. "He's taking it a little rough, but he learned a lot this day, and he's got two more years."

VanWinkle was not along in representing the Eagles in the sectional as teammates Noah Shields, Mitch St. Peter and Luke Jones each made it out of the previous Tuesday's regional round as well.

"Four making it to sectionals is pretty good," Wilks said.

Shields shot an 88 to finish in a four-way tie for 64th place iwth Rochester's Reese Perrine, Caleb Stevenson and Cameron Betterton.

St. Peter shot a 90 to tie for 75th place with Peoria Notre Dame's Zach Buscher, Jake Stroup of Dunlap and Mahomet-Seymour's Corbin Neef.

Jones tied for 92nd place with a score of 95. Rochester's Sean Norris and Taylorville's Ryan Ess each joined Jones in the three-way tie for 92nd place.

Shields will join VanWinkle next year as he will be back for his senior year.

"We had a lot of fun," Wilks said. "Look for us next year."

Meanwhile, Jones and St. Peter are part of a four-player senior class this year for the Eagles.

"We've got to pick up some players for next year," Wilks said. "It'll be fun. I'm looking forward to it."

IHSA Class 2A

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL SECTIONAL

At University of Illinois Golf Course

Team scores

1. Champaign Central, 302; 2. Normal University, 304; 3. Morton, 309; 4. Peoria Notre Dame, 324; 5. Bloomington Central Catholic, 328; 6. Macomb, 333; 7. Prairie Central, 336; 7. Champaign Centennial, 336; 9. Chatham Glenwood, 337; 10. Galesburg, 343; 11. Rochester, 347; 12. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 352.

ADVANCING TEAMS

Champaign Central

Justin McCoy, 67; Conor Butts, 78; Cage Sestak, 78; Hayden Cekander, 79; Sam Watts, 81; Noah Brunson, 81.

Normal University

Dallas Koth, 73; Tony Palumbo, 74; Ethan Huynh, 76; Brevin Knight, 81; Alex Kullman, 81; Ben Buzan, 85.

Morton

Tommy Kuhl, 69; Bobby Strode, 76; Isaac Ingold, 80; Connor Vicary, 84; Cade Coon, 85; Collin Roche, 86.

ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS

T.J. Barger (Bloomington) 72; Matthew Cox (East Peoria) 73; Hunter Mettille (Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central) 73; Chase Reynolds (Clinton) 75; Adam Woller (Mahomet-Seymour) 75; Parker Wisdom (Bloomington Central Catholic) 76; Tommy Nelson (Bloomington Central Catholic) 76; John Michael Nixa (Macomb) 77; Mickey Wales (Peoria Notre Dame) 77; Matt Leist (Dunlap) 77.

Rantoul/PBL results -- Trey VanWinkle 82, Noah Shields 88, Mitch St. Peter 90, Luke Jones 95.