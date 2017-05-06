Paxton resident Mike Wilson officiates IHSA soccer state tournament

NAPERVILLE -- Paxton resident Mike Wilson was one of 11 soccer officials assigned to last weekend's IHSA Class 2A/3A state-final girls' tournament.
He officated the Class 2A semifinal match between West Chicago Wheaton Academy and Lemont, which Wheaton Academy won 1-0 after gaining a 7-6 advantage in penalty kicks.
Wilson also officiated the 2A third-place match, which Burlington won 3-1 over Lemont, and the 3A third-place match, which Collinsville won 4-2 over Downers Grove North.
Wilson has been a soccer official in Illinois for 16 years. Last weekend's IHSA state appearance was his fourth since 2013.
