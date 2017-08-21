Fisher/GCMS soccer looks to pick up where it left off from late-season stretch in 2016

FISHER — One game a time.

That’s the message Levi Horsch has been stressing to his team, and it seems to have been received loud and clear.

It’s an old coaching adage that has transformed into a cliché, but it’s still a critical way to look at the full scope of the season. If the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team would have better adopted that notion last season and taken it on more seriously, perhaps it would have been able to take what was a transcendent 2016 season even a step further.

The Bunnies started off 3-7 a year ago and attitudes seemed dismal. But they quickly underwent a dramatic 180-degree turnaround, finishing the regular season 7-0-4, which included seven straight wins (the final of which came over a hot Rantoul club) and four ties to finish the year (including a 2-2 tie against Bloomington).

Unfortunately, though, the slow start contributed to a lower seed come playoff time, and the Bunnies were matched up with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy in the semifinals of a Class 1A Regional.

Fisher/GCMS put up a strong fight. It trailed just 2-1 midway through the first half, but the Tigers’ strong offensive attack paved the way for a 5-2 victory on the way to an eventual fourth-place state finish.

“I think we just need to work on basics and continue to build on what we did last year,” Horsch said. “The way things ended last year left us a little hungry for something more, and we really just stressed to the guys starting the season out strong because didn’t have a really good start to the season, of course. We don’t want to replicate that. I think just getting a good start and being ready for that first game (is important). … I think it’s just focusing one game at a time and practicing and being ready. I think the guys have done a really job preparing for the year and working hard and hopefully it’ll pay off.”

Horsch, the Bunnies’ sixth-year head coach, led the Bunnies to their best season in eight years, a 10-8-4 mark that was the first winning campaign since 2008 during Andy Thompson’s one-year tenure.

It was a successful season, but it ended a step shorter than what the club had hoped for, and that slow start helped “contribute” to that.

With nine of 11 starters back from last season, the Bunnies are gearing up to ensure that the success from a year ago was not an aberration — and that 2017 will be another step in the right direction.

“We have the talent to do that,” Horsch said of winning a regional title, “but again, we’ve just been stressing one game at a time because if we have a slow start like last year, that hurt our regional seeding, and that put us in a poor position to achieve that goal. So it’s just one game a time.”

Two of the returning starters are Caleb Bleich and Alec Johnson, each of whom found themselves among the area leaders in a few categories in 2016. Both are expected to be Horsch’s top offensive weapons once again.

“We don’t talk about stats, but they definitely have the talent to (be all-area performers), and if they do what they need to do and the teammates around them do what they need to do, I think that’s most important,” Horsch said.

Bleich, Johnson and Caleb Pulley formed an effective three-man attack last season — Bleich and Johnson from the outside; Pulley as a center-midfielder.

With Pulley now graduated, the Bunnies are looking to replace him with Tyler Ricks and Graham Voelker. Ricks will start in the spot initially, but Voelker will rack up minutes there as well.

“We’re just asking those that are still here to take another step forward,” Horsch said. “The guys have put a lot of work in during the summer and into now. Just asking them to take another step forward. And the newcomers just to fill in those holes where we need them and to do what they can do and go out there and play hard. I think that’s all we can ask them to do. We don’t want to forget (those seniors), but if we can have guys just take a step forward, I think we’ll be OK.”

Matthias Dean, Nate Schutte, Jeremy Steidinger, Alexis Hallden, and Ethan Kasper as goalkeeper all return, and freshmen Andrew Ferguson, Liam Killian and Will Shook are all candidates to be first-year breakouts.

“I think Ethan Kasper as keeper is going to have a lot of great saves this year, and I think that Alec, Tyler and Graham have gotten a lot better just with these practices. I can tell,” Bleich said. “Each practice we’ve just got to keep going harder than the practice before. Last year we started getting complacent and were just happy that we were doing better. But we’ve got to actually want to do better.”

“We have a lot of guys who can fill the roles. It’s a battle right now for each spot. It’s not settled, but it’ll definitely be somebody that can play,” Johnson said. “I just know that we have a lot of returning guys and big people stepping up, too, that can always fulfill the roles of the people that are gone. And there’s a good freshman class coming in that we can expect good play from, like Fergie, Will and them can all step up. Andrew Ferguson could definitely turn some heads.”

Horsch said he believes Schutte could be in for a great season, as he replaces the other graduated starter from last year, Wesley Quimby, in the middle of the field. Dean, a striker, and Kasper, who stepped into the starting goalie spot as a freshman, are also a pair who could shine.

“(Kasper) had a solid year last year, but he’s one of those that put in a ton of work this summer and offseason, and I think he’s ready to show some people he can be one of the top keepers in the area,” Horsch said. “(Dean) got pushed into that striker role last year, but he embraced it and really excelled there. And he’s really put in a ton of work there, and he’s shown us some really great things up there. And he’s such a smart player, and I’m really excited to see what he has this year.”

The Bunnies’ 3-7 start last year can be partially attributed to a lack of conditioning. Though the squad is still planning on running a similar system and tempo as a season ago, Horsch has been putting his players through more running in practice to help prep for the beginning of the year so they can start hotter out of the gate — the Bunnies play six matches in six days to start the season, including Monday’s opener against Normal Calvary Christian Academy and Saturday’s three-game set in the Urbana Uni High Shootout.

“We had a rough start,” Johnson said. “We’re in way better shape. I know that can help. And experience is (growing), and I think we’re growing as a team. I think if we just play hard as we can, we’ll just keep going up and up.”

Another factor that could prove game-changing is the Bunnies’ positive team chemistry. That familiarity could shine brightly this year — just like the lights Fisher/GCMS will play under the lights now that they will be playing after the junior varsity games on days there are JV games.

“A lot of these guys have played together at least two years,” Horsch said. “They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so they’re there to cover each other up and play to our strengths. I think that’s the biggest thing, and if we can do that I think we’ll be a pretty solid team.”

A pretty solid team that has the potential to win a regional championship — one of the ultimate goals this year. But, again, the message has been stressed to the players not to get ahead of themselves.

“Yeah, it’d be nice to see (all-area recognition), but it’d be nicer to see our team get better accomplishments like a regional title,” Johnson said. “I’d way rather see that than individual awards.”

“We’ve just got to take it one game at a time and not worry about what everyone expects from us,” Bleich said. “Just do our own thing one game at a time.”

Four players to watch

Caleb Bleich

Bleich is primed for an explosive season, one which could see the outside attacker earn all-area honors at season’s end. The junior is always a candidate to pull off a hat trick. The more of those he racks up, the more college interest he’ll gain. What should be scary for area opponents is he has another year left after this fall.



Ethan Kasper

Levi Horsch thinks the sophomore goalkeeper could end up proving himself as one of the top goalies in the area. That could come if he continues to mature like he did during last season’s second half. Just like Rantoul’s sophomore goalkeeper Maycoll Paredes, Kasper saw struggles as a freshman but is ready for his second year.



Alec Johnson

Johnson was a terrific passer last season and remains one of the Bunnies’ top goal scorers. Like Bleich, the senior Johnson also has all-area potential, but, of course, neither is aiming for individual awards — they would rather capture a regional title. Johnson, Bleich, Ricks and Matthias Dean should form a solid quartet of offensive power.



Tyler Ricks

The Bunnies are hoping Ricks can fill the void left by Pulley. Ricks was a starter last season and will be the starting middle prong of a three-headed attack with Bleich and Johnson on the outsides. Graham Voelker will also be asked to fill the center-mid role, and if they can both improve on their summer it could go a long way in determining the Bunnies’ overall success.



Three storylines

Plenty returning

The Bunnies have two senior starters to replace from last season (Caleb Pulley, Wesley Quimby) but they have nine of 11 starters back. With familiarity already in place, there shouldn’t be a problem developing chemistry.



Continuing program turnaround

Head coach Levi Horsch enjoyed the best success in his five years in charge of the program, leading it to a 10-8-4 record for the first above .500 finish since 2008. The Bunnies are looking to prove 2016 was not an aberration but more of a harbinger of things to come.



Avoid a slow start

The Bunnies limped to a 3-7 start last year as they tried to gain steam. In the long run, it was a detriment to their regional seed, setting them up with an unfortunate matchup with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. The team has been conditioning more to begin the year, which should help it be more prepared.