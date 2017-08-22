Fisher/GCMS soccer rallies to 2-2 tie with Judah Christian

CHAMPAIGN -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team tied 2-2 in a Tuesday, Aug. 22, match with Judah Christian.

Judah Christian led 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 after making a penalty kick in the second half, but the Bunnies came back with two goals of their own. Andrew Ferguson scored a goal in the 69th minute with Tyler Ricks assisting him, and Caleb Bleich tallied the match-tying goal in the 80th minute via an assist by Alec Johnson.

Fisher/GCMS had 13 shots on goal, including five from Graham Voelker, four from Bleich and two from Johnson. Ethan Kasper had four keeper saves.

Fisher/GCMS 2, Judah Christian 2

At Champaign

Halftime -- Judah 1, F/GCMS 0

Scoring summary

Judah

Judah - (PK)

69th minute F/GCMS - Andrew Ferguson (Tyler Ricks)

80th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (Alec Johnson)

Team stats

Shots on Goal -- F/GCMS 13 (Graham Voelker 5, Caleb Bleich 4, Alec Johnson 2, Andrew Ferguson, Tyler Ricks).

Keeper stats: -- F/GCMS 4 (Ethan Kasper 4).

(F/GCMS -- 1-0-1.)