Fisher/GCMS soccer starts season with 8-0 victory over Normal Calvary Christian

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team started its season with an 8-0 victory over Normal Calvary Christian.

The Bunnies scored seven goals in the first half.

Matthias Dean scored an unassisted goal in the second minute before Graham Voelker tallied a goal in the 12th minute with Alec Johnson recording an assist.

Caleb Bleich then scored in the 14th and 19th minutes, with Voelker and Nate Schutte each recording an assist. Tyler Ricks scored a goal in the 24th minute with Matthias Dean picking up the assist.

Johnson then scored in the 38th and 39th minutes. The first of those goals was unassisted, and Voelker assisted Johnson on the 39th-minute goal.

In a second half shortened to 20 minutes per an IHSA rule, Fisher/GCMS added one more goal to its lead as Jeremy Steidinger scored an unassisted goal in the 47th minute.

The Bunnies finished the match with 16 shots on goal, including Johnson with four and Bleich and Voelker with three each. Ethan Kasper recorded a keeper save for F/GCMS.

Fisher/GCMS 8, Normal Calvary Christian 0

At Fisher

Halftime -- F/GCMS 7 vs NCC 0

Scoring summary

2nd minute F/GCMS - Matthias Dean (UA)

12th minute F/GCMS - Graham Voelker (Alec Johnson)

14th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (Graham Voelker)

19th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (Nate Schutte)

24th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Matthias Dean)

38th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (UA)

39th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Graham Voelker)

47th minute F/GCMS - Jeremy Steidinger (UA)

Team stats

Shots on Goal -- F/GCMS 16 (Alec Johnson 4, Caleb Bleich 3, Graham Voelker 3, Matthias Dean 2, Evan Hazzard 2, Tyler Ricks, Jeremy Steidinger).

Keeper Saves -- F/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper).

(F/GCMS -- 1-0.)