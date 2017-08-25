Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 7-0 over Olympia

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 7-0 Thursday over Stanford Olympia.

The Bunnies (2-0-1) scored two goals in the first half to take a 2-0 halftime lead. Alec Johnson was assisted by Caleb Bleich in the 20th minute and Graham Voelker scored an unassisted goal in the 36th minute.

In the second half, F/GCMS added five more goals to its lead.

Johnson was assisted by Will shook in the 46th minute. When Johnson completed the hat trick in the 63rd minute, he was assisted by Bleich, who was assisted by Johnson on a goal in the 56th minute and scored an unassisted goal in the 62nd minute.

Tyler Ricks was assisted by Evan Hazzard on a goal scored in the 50th minute.

The Bunnies recorded 26 shots on goal, led by Johnson with nine and Bleich and Ricks with six.

Ethan Kasper recorded two keeper saves for the Bunnies.

Fisher/GCMS 7, Olympia 0

At Fisher

Halftime -- F/GCMS 2, Olympia 0

Scoring summary

20th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Caleb Bleich)

36th minute F/GCMS - Graham Voelker (UA)

46th minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Will Shook)

50th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Evan Hazzard)

56th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (Alec Johnson)

62nd minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (UA)

63rd minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Caleb Bleich)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 26 (Alec Johnson 9, Caleb Bleich 6, Tyler Ricks 6, Graham Voelker 3, Evan Hazzard, Andrew Ferguson).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper 2).