Fisher/GCMS soccer goes 1-1-1 in Uni High Shootout

URBANA -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team went 1-1-1 in Saturday's Uni High Shootout.
The Bunnies won 2-1 over Oakwood/Salt Fork. They led 1-0 at halftime after Caleb Bleich scored an unassisted goal in the second minute.
After Oakwood/Salt Fork tied the match with a goal in the 33rd minute, F/GCMS regained the lead after Tyler Ricks scored a goal in the 58th minute via an assist from Bleich.
The Bunnies had 14 shots on goal, led by Graham Voelker with five. Ethan Kasper recorded six keeper saves for F/GCMS.
The Bunnies then lost 3-1 to Urbana University High School.
After Uni HIgh took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 18th minute, Andrew Ferguson scored a match-tying goal in the 21st minute, with Caleb Bleich credited with an assist.
Uni High then scored the match-winning goal in the 25th minute and added an insurance goal in the 51st minute.
F/GCMS had 11 shots on goal, led by Ferguson with three. Ethan Kasper recorded 10 keeper saves.
The Bunnies tied with Blue Ridge at 1-1. They took a 1-0 lead via an Alec Johnson goal in the second minute, with Caleb Bleich recording the assist, before Blue Ridge scored the match-tying goal via penalty kick in the 25th minute.
F/GCMS had 13 shots on goal, led by Johnson with five and Bleich and Tyler Ricks with three each. Ethan Kasper had six keeper saves.
Fisher/GCMS 2, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1
At Urbana
Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, O/SF 0
Scoring summary
2nd minute F/GCMS -- Caleb Bleich (UA)
33rd minute O/SF
58th minute F/GCMS -- Tyler Ricks (Caleb Bleich)
Team stats
Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 14 (Graham Voelker 5, Caleb Bleich 2, Tyler Ricks 2, Alec Johnson 2, William Shook 2, Jeremy Steidinger).
Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 6 (Ethan Kasper 6).
Urbana Uni High 3, Fisher/GCMS 1
At Urbana
Halftime -- Uni High 2, F/GCMS 1
Scoring summary
18th minute UNI
21st minute F/GCMS -- Andrew Ferguson (Caleb Bleich)
25th minute UNI
51st minute UNI
Team stats
Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 11 (Andrew Ferguson 3, Tyler Ricks 2, Graham Voelker 2, Alec Johnson 2, William Shook, Caleb Bleich).
Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 10 (Ethan Kasper).
Fisher/GCMS 1, Blue Ridge 1
At Urbana
Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, Blue Ridge 1
Scoring summary
2nd minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Caleb Bleich)
25th minute BR (PK)
Team stats
Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 13 (Alec Johnson 5, Caleb Bleich 3, Tyler Ricks 3, William Shook, Andrew Ferguson).
Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 6 (Ethan Kasper 6).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.