Fisher/GCMS soccer goes 1-1-1 in Uni High Shootout

Fisher/GCMS goal keeper Ethan Kasper makes a diving stop on the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.

URBANA -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team went 1-1-1 in Saturday's Uni High Shootout.

The Bunnies won 2-1 over Oakwood/Salt Fork. They led 1-0 at halftime after Caleb Bleich scored an unassisted goal in the second minute.

After Oakwood/Salt Fork tied the match with a goal in the 33rd minute, F/GCMS regained the lead after Tyler Ricks scored a goal in the 58th minute via an assist from Bleich.

The Bunnies had 14 shots on goal, led by Graham Voelker with five. Ethan Kasper recorded six keeper saves for F/GCMS.

The Bunnies then lost 3-1 to Urbana University High School.

After Uni HIgh took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 18th minute, Andrew Ferguson scored a match-tying goal in the 21st minute, with Caleb Bleich credited with an assist.

Uni High then scored the match-winning goal in the 25th minute and added an insurance goal in the 51st minute.

F/GCMS had 11 shots on goal, led by Ferguson with three. Ethan Kasper recorded 10 keeper saves.

The Bunnies tied with Blue Ridge at 1-1. They took a 1-0 lead via an Alec Johnson goal in the second minute, with Caleb Bleich recording the assist, before Blue Ridge scored the match-tying goal via penalty kick in the 25th minute.

F/GCMS had 13 shots on goal, led by Johnson with five and Bleich and Tyler Ricks with three each. Ethan Kasper had six keeper saves.

Fisher/GCMS 2, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1

At Urbana

Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, O/SF 0

Scoring summary

2nd minute F/GCMS -- Caleb Bleich (UA)

33rd minute O/SF

58th minute F/GCMS -- Tyler Ricks (Caleb Bleich)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 14 (Graham Voelker 5, Caleb Bleich 2, Tyler Ricks 2, Alec Johnson 2, William Shook 2, Jeremy Steidinger).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 6 (Ethan Kasper 6).

Urbana Uni High 3, Fisher/GCMS 1

At Urbana

Halftime -- Uni High 2, F/GCMS 1

Scoring summary

18th minute UNI

21st minute F/GCMS -- Andrew Ferguson (Caleb Bleich)

25th minute UNI

51st minute UNI

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 11 (Andrew Ferguson 3, Tyler Ricks 2, Graham Voelker 2, Alec Johnson 2, William Shook, Caleb Bleich).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 10 (Ethan Kasper).

Fisher/GCMS 1, Blue Ridge 1

At Urbana

Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, Blue Ridge 1

Scoring summary

2nd minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Caleb Bleich)

25th minute BR (PK)

Team stats

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 13 (Alec Johnson 5, Caleb Bleich 3, Tyler Ricks 3, William Shook, Andrew Ferguson).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 6 (Ethan Kasper 6).