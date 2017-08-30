Fisher/GCMS soccer defeats Oakwood/Salt Fork 4-0

FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 4-0 Tuesday over Oakwood/Salt Fork.

The Bunnies led 1-0 at halftime as Caleb Bleich scored a goal in the 11th minute via an Andrew Ferguson assist.

In the second half, Bleich asssited Alec Johnson on a goal scored in the 42nd minute. Graham Voelker tallied an unassisted goal in the 55th minute and another goal in the 73rd minute via an Evan Hazzard assist.

The Bunnies (4-1-2) finished the game with 22 shots on goal, led by Bleich with seven and Voelker with six. Ethan Kasper had 11 keeper saves.

Fisher/GCMS 4, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0

At Fisher

Halftime -- F/GCMS 1, O/SF 0

Scoring summary

11th minute F/GCMS -- C aleb Bleich (Andrew Ferguson)

42nd minute F/GCMS - Alec Johnson (Caleb Bleich)

55th minute F/GCMS - Graham Voelker (UA)

73rd minute F/GCMS - Graham Voelker (Evan Hazzard)

Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 22 (Caleb Bleich 7, Graham Voelker 6, Alec Johnson 3, Tyler Ricks 2, Matthias Dean 2, Evan Hazzard).

Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 11 (Ethan Kasper 11).