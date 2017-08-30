FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 3-0 Wednesday over St. Anne.
The Bunnies had a 2-0 halftime lead as Tyler Ricks scored a goal in the seventh minute via a Caleb Bleich assist. Bleich then scored in the 30th minute via a Ricks assist.
In the 60th minute, Bleich scored an unassisted goal.
The Bunnies (5-1-2) finished the match with 14 shots on goal, including Bleich and Graham Voelker with four each and Alec Johnson with three. Ethan Kasper had two keeper saves.
Fisher/GCMS 3, St. Anne 0
At Fisher
Halftime -- F/GCMS 2, STA 0
Scoring summary
7th minute F/GCMS - Tyler Ricks (Caleb Bleich)
30th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (Tyler Ricks)
60th minute F/GCMS - Caleb Bleich (UA)
Team stats
Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 14 (Caleb Bleich 4, Graham Voelker 4, Alec Johnson 3, Tyler Ricks, Matthias Dean, Andrew Ferguson).
Keeper saves -- F/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper 2).
